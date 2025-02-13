Fatty Alcohol Market anticipated to surpass US$8.704 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.50%

Fatty Alcohol Market

The fatty alcohol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.50%, reaching a market size of US$8.704 billion in 2030 from US$6.986 billion in 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the fatty alcohol market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$8.704 billion by 2030.Fatty alcohol is similar to alcohol that is used for consumption and is an organic compound with a long straight chain of carbon molecules. they are derived from diverse natural sources including palm oil, tallow, and coconut oil, and can also be derived from synthetic sources like petroleum. it is utilized for different industries like surfactant in detergent products and in personal care for thickeners and emollients purposes while added in medication and ointment in pharmaceutical industries and also used for lubrication among other purposes in the industrial sector.The market for fatty alcohol is expected to have significant growth in the coming years due to diverse factors primarily due to the growing demand for surfactants and bio-based products with rising applications in diverse sectors. Surfactants are important ingredients in detergents, industrial cleaners as well as personal care products. This is a rise in consumers seeking eco-friendly options which is contributing to growth in bio-based fatty alcohols such as plant-based oils and fats-sourced fatty alcohols. The rise in personal care products like soaps, cleaning products, and hand sanitizers is seen with growing awareness of personal hygiene among consumers contributing to market expansion.With the emergence of the fatty alcohol market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, in November 2024, BASF announced a collaboration with Acies Bio to develop fermentation technology to produce fatty alcohol from methanol with a focus on creating a sustainable production of homecare and personal care ingredients.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/fatty-alcohol-market By type, the fatty alcohol market can be classified into C6 to C10 fatty alcohol, C11 TO C14 fatty alcohol, and C15 to C22 fatty alcohol. The C11 to C14 fatty alcohol segment is expected to have a large market share due to this fatty alcohol being used for various sectors. They are widely utilized in household cleaners as well as personal care products, and with a steady rise in demand for these products this segment will witness continuous expansion. It is also utilized in industries for industrial cleaners are is increasingly adopted due to rising sustainability concern globally.The fatty alcohol market is segmented by application into industrial & domestic cleaning, personal care, lubricants, food & nutrition, and others. Among these segments, the industrial and domestic cleansing segment is expected to hold a major market share due to the widespread demand for cleansing solutions globally. Moreover, it is driven by changing consumer preferences and growing requirements for personal care products. The manufacturing industry utilizes a large number of lubricants and industrial cleaners leading to a rise in the consumption of fatty alcohols.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the fatty alcohol market is growing significantly. This is due to the rise in the regional population leading to the growing demand for cleansing products and personal care solutions. The Asia Pacific region has a large consumer base with a rising middle class as it is globally the second largest economy, this will contribute to a rise in fatty alcohol consumption by different sectors. Further, there is a growing demand for cosmetic, personal care, and toiletries products in the region, especially from consumers living in countries like Japan, China, South Korea, and India. The rise in the industrial sector as well as growing awareness of sustainability in the region will boost the market during the projected period.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the fatty alcohol market have been covered as Oleon NV, Sasol, Godrej Industries Ltd., Kao Corporations, BASF, Shell Plc., SABIC, and KLK OLEO, among others.The market analytics report segments the fatty alcohol market as follows:• By Typeo C6 to C10 Fatty Alcoholo C11 to C14 Fatty alcoholo C15 to C22 Fatty Alcohol• By Applicationo Industrial & Domestic Cleaningo Personal Careo Lubricantso Food & Nutritiono Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Oleon NV• Wilmar International Ltd.• Sasol• Musim Mas• Godrej Industries Ltd.• Teck Guan Holdings• Kao Corporations• Emery Oleochemicals• BASF• Ecogreen Oleochemicals• Shell Plc.• Atlas Chemicals• SABIC• The Proctor & Gamble Co.• KLK OLEO• ChemCeed 