Bladder Cancer Clinical Trials and Studies: EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Mechanism of Action, ROA, NDA, IND, and Companies
Bladder Cancer Pipeline
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Bladder Cancer Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Bladder Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Bladder Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Bladder Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive Bladder Cancer pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report
• In January 2025:- Janssen Research & Development LLC:- The purpose of this study is to evaluate the anti-tumor effects of TAR-200 in combination with intravenous (IV) cetrelimab and IV cetrelimab alone. Bladder cancer is the tenth most common malignancy worldwide. Approximately 25 percent (%) of all new bladder cancer participants present with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) at the time of diagnosis, and roughly 50% will ultimately develop distant metastases.
• In January 2025:- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC:- This is a study of perioperative pembrolizumab or enfortumab vedotin in combination with pembrolizumab in participants who are cisplatin-ineligible or decline cisplatin with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). The primary hypothesis is that perioperative pembrolizumab plus radical cystectomy (RC) plus pelvic lymph node dissection (PLND) and perioperative enfortumab vedotin in combination with pembrolizumab plus RC+PLND will achieve superior event-free survival (EFS) compared with RC+PLND alone.
• DelveInsight’s Bladder Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Bladder Cancer treatment.
• The leading Bladder Cancer Companies such as UroGen Pharma Ltd., Asieris Pharmaceuticals, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., LintonPharm Co. Ltd., Vaxiion Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, CG Oncology, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, SURGE Therapeutics, Halozyme Therapeutics, ImmunityBio, Inc., AstraZeneca, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., enGene, Inc., CicloMed LLC, Protara Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc., Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. and others.
• Promising Bladder Cancer Therapies such as Cisplatin, Gemcitabine, Atezolizumab, TSD-001, Visugromab (CTL-002), Nivolumab, Tremelimumab, and others.
Bladder Cancer Emerging Drugs
• UGN-102: UroGen Pharma Ltd.
UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution is an investigational drug formulation of mitomycin. It is been developed by utilizing UroGen’s proprietary RTGel® technology which is a sustained release, hydrogel-based formulation, UGN-102 is designed to enable longer exposure of bladder tissue to mitomycin, thereby enabling the treatment of tumors by non-surgical means. UGN-102 is delivered to patients using a standard urinary catheter in an outpatient setting. Currently it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial for the treatment of Bladder Cancer.
• APL 1202 : Asieris Pharmaceuticals
APL-1202 is an orally available reversible MetAP2 Inhibitor with anti-angiogenic, anti-tumor activities and can also modulate tumor immune microenvironment. It is currently in registration clinical trials in China, either as single agent as first-line treatment for patients with intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), or in combination with a chemotherapy as second-line treatment in patients with intermediate and high-risk chemo-refractory NMIBC. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase III stage for Bladder Cancer.
• Trilaciclib: G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
Trilaciclib, is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for people with cancer who are treated with chemotherapy. It is a transient IV-administered CDK4/6 inhibitor, a novel therapeutic approach which is given before chemotherapy that temporarily blocks progression through the cell cycle. Currently the drug is being evaluated in Phase II for the treatment of Bladder Cancer.
• Catumaxomab: LintonPharm Co.,Ltd.
Catumaxomab is a bispecific antibody that binds to EpCAM (the epithelial cell adhesion molecule) on the tumor cell--and CD3 on the T cell, recruits immune accessory cells through FcγR binding at the same time. The drug kills tumor cells by engaging T cell and accessory cell mediated cytotoxicity and has the potential to induce long-term vaccinal effects which has been verified in animal models. The drug is in Phase I/II stage of clinical trials for the treatment of bladder cancer.
• VAX 014: Vaxiion Therapeutics
VAX014 is a novel rBMC-based oncolytic immunotherapy. VAX014is a first-in-class tumor-targeted oncolytic agent based on Vaxiion's proprietary rBMC technology. It works by specifically targeting and delivering a novel fast-acting pre-formed oncolytic protein toxin directly to tumor cells that express either α3β1 or α5β1 integrin(s), both commonly found to be selectively expressed in many solid tumor types. The drug is in Phase I stage of clinical trials for the treatment of bladder cancer.
The Bladder Cancer pipeline report provides insights into
• The report provides detailed insights about Bladder Cancer companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Bladder Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
• It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Bladder Cancer Treatment.
• Bladder Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
• Bladder Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
• Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Bladder Cancer market.
Bladder Cancer Companies
UroGen Pharma Ltd., Asieris Pharmaceuticals, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., LintonPharm Co. Ltd., Vaxiion Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, CG Oncology, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, SURGE Therapeutics, Halozyme Therapeutics, ImmunityBio, Inc., AstraZeneca, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., enGene, Inc., CicloMed LLC, Protara Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc., Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. and others.
Bladder Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
• Oral
• Parenteral
• Intravenous
• Subcutaneous
• Topical
Bladder Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
• Monoclonal Antibody
• Peptides
• Polymer
• Small molecule
• Gene therapy
Scope of the Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report
• Coverage- Global
• Bladder Cancer Companies- UroGen Pharma Ltd., Asieris Pharmaceuticals, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., LintonPharm Co. Ltd., Vaxiion Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, CG Oncology, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, SURGE Therapeutics, Halozyme Therapeutics, ImmunityBio, Inc., AstraZeneca, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., enGene, Inc., CicloMed LLC, Protara Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc., Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. and others.
• Bladder Cancer Therapies- Cisplatin, Gemcitabine, Atezolizumab, TSD-001, Visugromab (CTL-002), Nivolumab, Tremelimumab, and others.
• Bladder Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
• Bladder Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of Content
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Bladder Cancer: Overview
4. Pipeline Therapeutics
5. Therapeutic Assessment
6. Late Stage Products (Phase III)
7. UGN-102: UroGen Pharma Ltd.
8. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
9. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
10. Trilaciclib: G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
11. Early Stage Products (Phase I)
12. VAX 014: Vaxiion Therapeutics
13. Inactive Products
14. Bladder Cancer Key Companies
15. Bladder Cancer Key Products
16. Bladder Cancer - Unmet Needs
17. Bladder Cancer - Market Drivers and Barriers
18. Bladder Cancer - Future Perspectives and Conclusion
19. Bladder Cancer Analyst Views
20. Bladder Cancer Key Companies
21. Appendix
