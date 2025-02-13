Bladder Cancer Clinical Trials and Studies: EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Mechanism of Action, ROA, NDA, IND, and Companies

Bladder Cancer Pipeline

Bladder Cancer Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Bladder Cancer Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Bladder Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Bladder Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Bladder Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive Bladder Cancer pipeline products in this space.

Stay ahead with the latest insights! Download DelveInsight’s comprehensive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report to explore emerging therapies, key Bladder Cancer Companies, and future Bladder Cancer treatment landscapes @ Bladder Cancer Pipeline Outlook Report

Key Takeaways from the Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report

• In January 2025:- Janssen Research & Development LLC:- The purpose of this study is to evaluate the anti-tumor effects of TAR-200 in combination with intravenous (IV) cetrelimab and IV cetrelimab alone. Bladder cancer is the tenth most common malignancy worldwide. Approximately 25 percent (%) of all new bladder cancer participants present with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) at the time of diagnosis, and roughly 50% will ultimately develop distant metastases.

• In January 2025:- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC:- This is a study of perioperative pembrolizumab or enfortumab vedotin in combination with pembrolizumab in participants who are cisplatin-ineligible or decline cisplatin with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). The primary hypothesis is that perioperative pembrolizumab plus radical cystectomy (RC) plus pelvic lymph node dissection (PLND) and perioperative enfortumab vedotin in combination with pembrolizumab plus RC+PLND will achieve superior event-free survival (EFS) compared with RC+PLND alone.

• DelveInsight’s Bladder Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Bladder Cancer treatment.

• The leading Bladder Cancer Companies such as UroGen Pharma Ltd., Asieris Pharmaceuticals, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., LintonPharm Co. Ltd., Vaxiion Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, CG Oncology, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, SURGE Therapeutics, Halozyme Therapeutics, ImmunityBio, Inc., AstraZeneca, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., enGene, Inc., CicloMed LLC, Protara Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc., Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. and others.

• Promising Bladder Cancer Therapies such as Cisplatin, Gemcitabine, Atezolizumab, TSD-001, Visugromab (CTL-002), Nivolumab, Tremelimumab, and others.

Discover how the Bladder Cancer treatment paradigm is evolving. Access DelveInsight’s in-depth Bladder Cancer Pipeline Analysis for a closer look at promising breakthroughs @ Bladder Cancer Clinical Trials and Studies

Bladder Cancer Emerging Drugs

• UGN-102: UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution is an investigational drug formulation of mitomycin. It is been developed by utilizing UroGen’s proprietary RTGel® technology which is a sustained release, hydrogel-based formulation, UGN-102 is designed to enable longer exposure of bladder tissue to mitomycin, thereby enabling the treatment of tumors by non-surgical means. UGN-102 is delivered to patients using a standard urinary catheter in an outpatient setting. Currently it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial for the treatment of Bladder Cancer.

• APL 1202 : Asieris Pharmaceuticals

APL-1202 is an orally available reversible MetAP2 Inhibitor with anti-angiogenic, anti-tumor activities and can also modulate tumor immune microenvironment. It is currently in registration clinical trials in China, either as single agent as first-line treatment for patients with intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), or in combination with a chemotherapy as second-line treatment in patients with intermediate and high-risk chemo-refractory NMIBC. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase III stage for Bladder Cancer.

• Trilaciclib: G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

Trilaciclib, is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for people with cancer who are treated with chemotherapy. It is a transient IV-administered CDK4/6 inhibitor, a novel therapeutic approach which is given before chemotherapy that temporarily blocks progression through the cell cycle. Currently the drug is being evaluated in Phase II for the treatment of Bladder Cancer.

• Catumaxomab: LintonPharm Co.,Ltd.

Catumaxomab is a bispecific antibody that binds to EpCAM (the epithelial cell adhesion molecule) on the tumor cell--and CD3 on the T cell, recruits immune accessory cells through FcγR binding at the same time. The drug kills tumor cells by engaging T cell and accessory cell mediated cytotoxicity and has the potential to induce long-term vaccinal effects which has been verified in animal models. The drug is in Phase I/II stage of clinical trials for the treatment of bladder cancer.

• VAX 014: Vaxiion Therapeutics

VAX014 is a novel rBMC-based oncolytic immunotherapy. VAX014is a first-in-class tumor-targeted oncolytic agent based on Vaxiion's proprietary rBMC technology. It works by specifically targeting and delivering a novel fast-acting pre-formed oncolytic protein toxin directly to tumor cells that express either α3β1 or α5β1 integrin(s), both commonly found to be selectively expressed in many solid tumor types. The drug is in Phase I stage of clinical trials for the treatment of bladder cancer.

The Bladder Cancer pipeline report provides insights into

• The report provides detailed insights about Bladder Cancer companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Bladder Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

• It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Bladder Cancer Treatment.

• Bladder Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

• Bladder Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

• Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Bladder Cancer market.

Get a detailed analysis of the latest innovations in the Bladder Cancer pipeline. Explore DelveInsight’s expert-driven report today! @ Bladder Cancer Unmet Needs

Bladder Cancer Companies

UroGen Pharma Ltd., Asieris Pharmaceuticals, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., LintonPharm Co. Ltd., Vaxiion Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, CG Oncology, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, SURGE Therapeutics, Halozyme Therapeutics, ImmunityBio, Inc., AstraZeneca, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., enGene, Inc., CicloMed LLC, Protara Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc., Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. and others.

Bladder Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Topical

Bladder Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Monoclonal Antibody

• Peptides

• Polymer

• Small molecule

• Gene therapy

Download DelveInsight’s latest report to gain strategic insights into upcoming Bladder Cancer Therapies and key Bladder Cancer Developments @ Bladder Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/bladder-cancer-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Bladder Cancer Companies- UroGen Pharma Ltd., Asieris Pharmaceuticals, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., LintonPharm Co. Ltd., Vaxiion Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, CG Oncology, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, SURGE Therapeutics, Halozyme Therapeutics, ImmunityBio, Inc., AstraZeneca, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., enGene, Inc., CicloMed LLC, Protara Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc., Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. and others.

• Bladder Cancer Therapies- Cisplatin, Gemcitabine, Atezolizumab, TSD-001, Visugromab (CTL-002), Nivolumab, Tremelimumab, and others.

• Bladder Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Bladder Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Which companies are leading the race in Bladder Cancer drug development? Find out in DelveInsight’s exclusive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report—access it now! @ Bladder Cancer Emerging Drugs and Major Companies- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/bladder-cancer-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Bladder Cancer: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

7. UGN-102: UroGen Pharma Ltd.

8. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

9. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

10. Trilaciclib: G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

11. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

12. VAX 014: Vaxiion Therapeutics

13. Inactive Products

14. Bladder Cancer Key Companies

15. Bladder Cancer Key Products

16. Bladder Cancer - Unmet Needs

17. Bladder Cancer - Market Drivers and Barriers

18. Bladder Cancer - Future Perspectives and Conclusion

19. Bladder Cancer Analyst Views

20. Bladder Cancer Key Companies

21. Appendix

List of Top Selling Market Research Reports in 2025

Athlete's Foot Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/athletes-foot-market

Tuberculosis Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/tuberculosis-market

Wound Healing Devices Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/wound-healing-devices-market

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/complex-regional-pain-syndrome-crps-market

Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/coronary-microvascular-dysfunction-market

Diabetes Insipidus Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/diabetes-insipidus-market

HDAC Inhibitors Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/hdac-inhibitor-pipeline-insight

Healthcare Competitive Benchmarking- https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/competitive-benchmarking-services

Heart Failure Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/congestive-heart-failure-market

Hyperphosphatemia Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/hyperphosphatemia-market

Immune Checkpoints Activators Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/immune-checkpoints-activators

Japan Healthcare Outlook Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/japan-healthcare-outlook-report

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/joint-reconstruction-devices-market

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/mantle-cell-lymphoma-market

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infection Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/methicillin-resistant-staphylococcus-aureus-mrsa-market

Mouth Neoplasms Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/mouth-neoplasms-market

Myocardial Infarction Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/myocardial-infarction-market

Neuroendocrine Tumor Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/neuroendocrine-tumors-market

Nocturia Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nocturia-market

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/obstructive-sleep-apnea-osa-market

Phototherapies For Psoriasis Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/phototherapy-devices-market

Plaque Modification Devices Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/plaque-modification-devices-market

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/polycystic-ovarian-syndrome-market

Primary Mediastinal Large B-cell Lymphoma Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/diffuse-large-b-cell-lymphoma-market

Rosacea Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/rosacea-market

Sarcopenia Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sarcopenia-market

Testicular Neoplasm Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/testicular-neoplasm-market

Type 1 Diabetes Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/type-1-diabetes-market

Vascular Access Devices Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vascular-access-device-market

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.