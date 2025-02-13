Baking Powder Market projected to reach US$5.347 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 4.79%

Baking Powder Market

The baking powder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% over the forecast period to reach US$5.347 billion in 2030, up from US$4.231 billion in 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the baking powder market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% between 2025 and 2030 to US$5.347 billion by 2030.The baking powder market is experiencing growth as the rising demand for innovative products and launches. In July 2024, Essential was launched. It is a new Certified USDA Organic, bake-at-home, artisan bread now available nationwide. Essential offers a product lineup of bake-at-home loaves, including French, French Demi, Garlic, Italian, Parmesan, Rosemary, and Sourdough. The brand’s Sourdough, Garlic, and Parmesan varieties are now available at Whole Foods Markets at an SRP of $6.99 per loaf. The product line is also available for home delivery.Further, in October 2024, Fleischmann launched its first-ever Baking Soda. It was specifically formulated for baking, and it is a gluten-free essential that is perfect for creating cakes, pies, cookies , muffins, bread, and pastries. Fleischmann's Baking Soda is formulated for baking and provides consistent results every time.The propelling demand for bakery products brought many leading providers of cookies, pies, cakes, icings, muffins, crispy bars, and more to the forefront. Following this, in September 2024, MN-based Rise Baking Company ('Rise') announced its acquisition by global investment firms Platinum Equity and Butterfly. Rise built an industry-leading product portfolio comprised of trusted brands, such as Brill, South Coast, Best Maid, and more. This acquisition would help the company to grow and to serve customers as their bakery partner.Besides, in May 2024, Private-label packaged cookies producer Commercial Bakeries Corp. acquired Imagine Baking, Inc. Imagine Baking, Inc. is a manufacturer of specialty, premium crackers, cookies, biscuits, and brittle, based on the gluten-free and organic market. Imagine Baking is headquartered in Ohio, where it operates a 114,000-square-foot facility. This included segregated manufacturing lines, multiple packaging capabilities, and a laboratory.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/baking-powder-market By applications, the baking powder market is segmented into bread, cakes and pastries, cookies and biscuits, rolls and pies, and others. The bread will hold the prominent demand, with its massive demand in household usage. Urbanization in developing countries increases access to several other baked goods.The baking powder market based on the distribution channel is segmented into online and offline segments. The online segment is expected to rise in the upcoming years with the fast home delivery and propelling concept of cloud kitchens in the market. The application of the baking powder will be more through these upcoming developments.Based on geography, the European region of the baking powder market is growing significantly. The European countries are major producers and exporters of bread, cakes, cookies, biscuits, and other baking products globally. According to the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS), the top exporters of gingerbread and the like are Germany with 22,026,700 Kg, the European Union had exports of 14,049,100 Kg, Poland with 9,953,390 Kg), and the United Kingdom exported 3,404,080 Kg in 2023. The region has a flourishing demand for baking products and baking powders.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the baking powder market that have been covered are Clabber Girl Corporation (B&G Foods, Inc.), LALLEMAND Inc. AB Mauri (Associated British Foods plc), Mondelez International, Agrano GmbH & Co. KG, LA PATELIERE, PFPI, Oriental Yeast Co., ltd. (Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.), Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., and Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd.The market analytics report segments the baking powder market as follows:• By Natureo Conventionalo Organico Gluten-freeo Others• By Typeo Tartrateo Sodium Aluminum Sulfateo Phosphateo Phosphate-freeo Aluminum-free• By Applicationo Breado Cakes and Pastrieso Cookies and Biscuitso Rolls and Pieso Others• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• Hypermarkets• Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Clabber Girl Corporation (B&G Foods, Inc.)• LALLEMAND Inc.• AB Mauri (Associated British Foods plc)• Mondelez International• Agrano GmbH & Co. KG• LA PATELIERE• PFPI• Oriental Yeast Co., ltd. (Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.)• Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.• Weikfield Foods Pvt. Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) 