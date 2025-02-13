IgG4-Related Disease Clinical Trials and Studies: EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Mechanism of Action, ROA, NDA, Companies

IgG4-Related Disease Pipeline

IgG4-Related Disease Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “IgG4-Related Disease Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in IgG4-Related Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the IgG4-Related Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the IgG4-Related Disease therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive IgG4-Related Disease pipeline products in this space.

Stay ahead with the latest insights! Download DelveInsight’s comprehensive IgG4-Related Disease Pipeline Report to explore emerging therapies, key IgG4-Related Disease Companies, and future IgG4-Related Disease treatment landscapes @ IgG4-Related Disease Pipeline Outlook Report

Key Takeaways from the IgG4-Related Disease Pipeline Report

• In December 2024:- Zenas Biopharma USA LLC:- This study consists of a 1-year randomized control period (RCP), followed by an additional 2-year open label extension (OLE) period. To enter the Screening Period (Day -28 to Day -1), patients must have active IgG4-RD signs/symptoms (i.e., flare) that require steroid therapy. On Day 1, patients will be randomized in a ratio of 1:1 to receive either obexelimab or placebo administered as subcutaneous (SC) injections. All patients will begin a steroid taper on Day 1 to discontinuation by Week 8.

• DelveInsight’s IgG4-Related Disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for IgG4-Related Disease treatment.

• The leading IgG4-Related Disease Companies such as Amgen, Sanofi, Zenas Biopharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

• Promising IgG4-Related Disease Therapies such as XmAb5871, Obexelimab, Rilzabrutinib, Glucocorticoids, Abatacept and others.

Discover how the IgG4-Related Disease treatment paradigm is evolving. Access DelveInsight’s in-depth IgG4-Related Disease Pipeline Analysis for a closer look at promising breakthroughs @ IgG4-Related Disease Clinical Trials and Studies

IgG4-Related Disease Emerging Drugs

• Inebilizumab: Amgen

Inebilizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to target and deplete CD19-expressing B cells. Inebilizumab targets and depletes CD19-expressing B cells through antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity. In June 2020, inebilizumab received its first global approval in the USA for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in adult patients who are seropositive for immunoglobulin G autoantibodies against aquaporin-4 (AQP4-IgG). The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with IgG4-Related Disease.

• Rilzabrutinib: Sanofi

Rilzabrutinib is an oral, reversible, covalent BTK inhibitor that has the potential to be a first- or best-in-class treatment of a number of immune-mediated diseases. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with IgG4-Related Disease.

The IgG4-Related Disease pipeline report provides insights into

• The report provides detailed insights about IgG4-Related Disease companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of IgG4-Related Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

• It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for IgG4-Related Disease Treatment.

• IgG4-Related Disease Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

• IgG4-Related Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

• Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the IgG4-Related Disease market.

Get a detailed analysis of the latest innovations in the IgG4-Related Disease pipeline. Explore DelveInsight’s expert-driven report today! @ IgG4-Related Disease Unmet Needs

IgG4-Related Disease Companies

Amgen, Sanofi, Zenas Biopharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

IgG4-Related Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Oral

• Intramuscular

IgG4-Related Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Monoclonal antibody

• Small molecule

• Peptide

Download DelveInsight’s latest report to gain strategic insights into upcoming IgG4-Related Disease Therapies and key IgG4-Related Disease Developments @ IgG4-Related Disease Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/igg4-related-disease-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the IgG4-Related Disease Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• IgG4-Related Disease Companies- Amgen, Sanofi, Zenas Biopharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

• IgG4-Related Disease Therapies- XmAb5871, Obexelimab, Rilzabrutinib, Glucocorticoids, Abatacept and others.

• IgG4-Related Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• IgG4-Related Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Which companies are leading the race in IgG4-Related Disease drug development? Find out in DelveInsight’s exclusive IgG4-Related Disease Pipeline Report—access it now! @ IgG4-Related Disease Emerging Drugs and Major Companies- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/igg4-related-disease-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. IgG4-Related Disease: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. IgG4-Related Disease– DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Inebilizumab: Amgen

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. Rilzabrutinib: Sanofi

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. Drug name: Company name

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

17. Drug name: Company name

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

19. Inactive Products

20. IgG4-Related Disease Key Companies

21. IgG4-Related Disease Key Products

22. IgG4-Related Disease- Unmet Needs

23. IgG4-Related Disease- Market Drivers and Barriers

24. IgG4-Related Disease- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. IgG4-Related Disease Analyst Views

26. IgG4-Related Disease Key Companies

27. Appendix

List of Top Selling Market Research Reports in 2025

Athlete's Foot Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/athletes-foot-market

Tuberculosis Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/tuberculosis-market

Wound Healing Devices Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/wound-healing-devices-market

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/complex-regional-pain-syndrome-crps-market

Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/coronary-microvascular-dysfunction-market

Diabetes Insipidus Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/diabetes-insipidus-market

HDAC Inhibitors Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/hdac-inhibitor-pipeline-insight

Healthcare Competitive Benchmarking- https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/competitive-benchmarking-services

Heart Failure Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/congestive-heart-failure-market

Hyperphosphatemia Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/hyperphosphatemia-market

Immune Checkpoints Activators Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/immune-checkpoints-activators

Japan Healthcare Outlook Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/japan-healthcare-outlook-report

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/joint-reconstruction-devices-market

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/mantle-cell-lymphoma-market

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infection Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/methicillin-resistant-staphylococcus-aureus-mrsa-market

Mouth Neoplasms Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/mouth-neoplasms-market

Myocardial Infarction Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/myocardial-infarction-market

Neuroendocrine Tumor Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/neuroendocrine-tumors-market

Nocturia Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nocturia-market

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/obstructive-sleep-apnea-osa-market

Phototherapies For Psoriasis Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/phototherapy-devices-market

Plaque Modification Devices Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/plaque-modification-devices-market

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/polycystic-ovarian-syndrome-market

Primary Mediastinal Large B-cell Lymphoma Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/diffuse-large-b-cell-lymphoma-market

Rosacea Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/rosacea-market

Sarcopenia Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sarcopenia-market

Testicular Neoplasm Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/testicular-neoplasm-market

Type 1 Diabetes Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/type-1-diabetes-market

Vascular Access Devices Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vascular-access-device-market

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.