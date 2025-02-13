IgG4-Related Disease Clinical Trials and Studies: EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Mechanism of Action, ROA, NDA, Companies
IgG4-Related Disease Pipeline
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “IgG4-Related Disease Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in IgG4-Related Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the IgG4-Related Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the IgG4-Related Disease therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive IgG4-Related Disease pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the IgG4-Related Disease Pipeline Report
• In December 2024:- Zenas Biopharma USA LLC:- This study consists of a 1-year randomized control period (RCP), followed by an additional 2-year open label extension (OLE) period. To enter the Screening Period (Day -28 to Day -1), patients must have active IgG4-RD signs/symptoms (i.e., flare) that require steroid therapy. On Day 1, patients will be randomized in a ratio of 1:1 to receive either obexelimab or placebo administered as subcutaneous (SC) injections. All patients will begin a steroid taper on Day 1 to discontinuation by Week 8.
• DelveInsight’s IgG4-Related Disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for IgG4-Related Disease treatment.
• The leading IgG4-Related Disease Companies such as Amgen, Sanofi, Zenas Biopharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.
• Promising IgG4-Related Disease Therapies such as XmAb5871, Obexelimab, Rilzabrutinib, Glucocorticoids, Abatacept and others.
IgG4-Related Disease Emerging Drugs
• Inebilizumab: Amgen
Inebilizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to target and deplete CD19-expressing B cells. Inebilizumab targets and depletes CD19-expressing B cells through antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity. In June 2020, inebilizumab received its first global approval in the USA for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in adult patients who are seropositive for immunoglobulin G autoantibodies against aquaporin-4 (AQP4-IgG). The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with IgG4-Related Disease.
• Rilzabrutinib: Sanofi
Rilzabrutinib is an oral, reversible, covalent BTK inhibitor that has the potential to be a first- or best-in-class treatment of a number of immune-mediated diseases. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with IgG4-Related Disease.
The IgG4-Related Disease pipeline report provides insights into
• The report provides detailed insights about IgG4-Related Disease companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of IgG4-Related Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
• It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for IgG4-Related Disease Treatment.
• IgG4-Related Disease Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
• IgG4-Related Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
• Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the IgG4-Related Disease market.
IgG4-Related Disease Companies
Amgen, Sanofi, Zenas Biopharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.
IgG4-Related Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
• Intravenous
• Subcutaneous
• Oral
• Intramuscular
IgG4-Related Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
• Monoclonal antibody
• Small molecule
• Peptide
Scope of the IgG4-Related Disease Pipeline Report
• Coverage- Global
• IgG4-Related Disease Companies- Amgen, Sanofi, Zenas Biopharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.
• IgG4-Related Disease Therapies- XmAb5871, Obexelimab, Rilzabrutinib, Glucocorticoids, Abatacept and others.
• IgG4-Related Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
• IgG4-Related Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of Content
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. IgG4-Related Disease: Overview
4. Pipeline Therapeutics
5. Therapeutic Assessment
6. IgG4-Related Disease– DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)
8. Inebilizumab: Amgen
9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
11. Rilzabrutinib: Sanofi
12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)
14. Drug name: Company name
15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
17. Drug name: Company name
18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
19. Inactive Products
20. IgG4-Related Disease Key Companies
21. IgG4-Related Disease Key Products
22. IgG4-Related Disease- Unmet Needs
23. IgG4-Related Disease- Market Drivers and Barriers
24. IgG4-Related Disease- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
25. IgG4-Related Disease Analyst Views
26. IgG4-Related Disease Key Companies
27. Appendix
