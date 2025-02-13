Manufacturers lead the way in tech adoption

Anwen Robinson

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British manufacturers exceed many other sectors including businesses in the distribution and logistics sectors in their technology usage and satisfaction, new research indicates.

The research, which polled more than 650 British manufacturing decision-makers on their priorities and successes, indicated that while nine in 10 leaders were confident that their technology systems supported their business goals, a majority (73%) still planned further updates in 2025. This compares to a cross-sector average of 85% being confident in their current systems and 66% planning system upgrades this year.

The findings are revealed in the OneAdvanced Manufacturing Trends Report 2025, which polled 668 senior decision-makers in British manufacturing on their priorities. Focusing on efficiency is the top priority for manufacturing leaders in 2025, with half (52%) reporting it as their core focus for the year. Managing the growing cost of energy is a key focus area for a third (31%), while a quarter (26%) will be prioritising handling the cost of raw materials.

Anwen Robinson, Senior Vice President at OneAdvanced commented: “The challenges the British manufacturing sector faced in 2024 cannot be overstated. Businesses have juggled supply chain disruption, rampant inflation, growing costs, unpredictable demand and global conflicts as they fought to survive the year – and with a new US presidency pointing towards tariffs and the cost implications borne from the UK’s Budget, issues around cash flow are unlikely to disappear overnight.

“It’s unsurprising, therefore, to find that so many manufacturing leaders are looking at ways to make their systems even more robust this year. Despite manufacturing leaders being ahead of the curve when it comes to confidence in their current systems, it seems many are still planning to invest in technology to help them navigate the coming year.

“With the sector clearly putting efficiency and technology at the top of the agenda for 2025, there is plenty of potential for great things to come from the year ahead,” Anwen added.

The manufacturing sector is also ahead of others when it comes to AI adoption and technology for hiring. Half of manufacturers (50%) have already adopted AI in some form – compared to an average of 43% of businesses across all sectors using the technology.

“Manufacturers are turning to technology to help solve problems ranging from efficiency savings to cybersecurity,” added Anwen. “Two fifths (18%) said cybersecurity was the biggest challenge they faced this year, and with manufacturing regularly topping the list of sectors most targeted for cyber attacks, it makes sense for these businesses to be focusing on proactive ways to be better prepared.”



