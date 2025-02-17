Two thirds of education sector leaders say budget is the main barrier to investing in technology

Mark Dewell, OneAdvanced

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders in the British education sector are keen to invest in technology to develop their organisations but say that lack of available budget is holding them back.

The figures are revealed in the OneAdvanced Education Trends Report 2025, which polled 740 senior decision-makers in British education organisations on their priorities for the coming year. It found that leaders recognise the benefits that better systems integration would bring, but that two thirds (63%) do not have the budget to make technology investments that could benefit the future of the organisation.

The research also found that attracting and retaining talent remains the top priority for leaders in the sector. A third (30%) of education leaders said talent was the single most pressing issue they faced - significantly more than the 16% average for all UK organisation types.

Mark Dewell, Senior Vice President, Education, Government and Social Housing, OneAdvanced said: “Education providers are battling against a difficult backdrop of budget constraints, staff shortages, growing demand on services and an exodus of talent, yet still doing incredible work in their organisations. However, as time goes on it is becoming increasingly difficult to deliver quality education without the behind-the-scenes tools that make educators’ lives easier.

“Staff turnover in the education sector remains alarmingly high, with unforgiving workloads, lack of support, and unproductive performance management all contributing factors. This is a key area where digital tools can step in to plug the gap and help keep teachers in the profession.

“It’s encouraging to see that so many leaders in education recognise the potential for technology to transform the sector - yet frustrating that budget affects such a huge number to the point where they cannot make the best choices for their organisation’s future. Only 17% are confident that their current set-up supports their organisational goals - compared with 32% throughout the wider UK business landscape. Despite this, 57% say they have no plan to upgrade their systems. The British education sector is being forced to work with outdated technology while also battling some of the most significant challenges it has faced in years,” added Mark.

The report also examined the adoption of AI in education. Less than one in 10 (9%) are already using AI within the organisation, though 21% are exploring its suitability - more than counterparts in local government (17%) and social housing (16%).



