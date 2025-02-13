Ascorbyl Glucoside Market is Set to Grow at a 6.1% CAGR, Reaching US$ 244 Mn by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Ascorbyl Glucoside Market Benefiting from Growing Demand for Skincare and Cosmetic Products with Antioxidants

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new report released by Fact.MR, the global ascorbyl glucoside market is expected to reach a size of US$ 135 million in 2024 and thereafter increase at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034.A naturally occurring antioxidant found in plants, ascorbyl glucoside is a common ingredient in moisturizers, serums, and creams, among other cosmetic goods. The market is being driven forward by rising awareness of antioxidants, a growing number of companies manufacturing cosmetics, and the increasing desire for natural and organic skincare products across the world. Growing demand for skincare and cosmetics products with antioxidant properties is being seen worldwide, which is also fostering fierce competition in the industry.Manufacturers need to produce high-quality products that satisfy consumer demand and adhere to legal standards to flourish in the ascorbyl glucoside business space. The market is anticipated to develop steadily despite certain obstacles, such as rivalry from other antioxidants and pressure on prices.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyBy 2034, the global ascorbyl glucoside market is projected to reach US$ 244 million in value. Direct sales of ascorbyl glucoside account for 51.6% market share in 2024. East Asia is expected to account for 37.9% of the global market share by 2034.The North American is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% and reach a valuation of US$ 114.9 million by 2034. Powder ascorbyl glucoside accounts for 54.2% market share in 2024.“Demand for natural and organic skincare products is something ascorbyl glucoside producers should leverage to gain a strong foothold in the market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Ascorbyl Glucoside Market:Key players in the market for ascorbyl glucoside are Nagase, Gfn-Selco, SpecChem, Sino Lion, Hubei Artec Biotechnology, ZhiShang Chemical, Shandong Look Chemical, Shaanxi Bolin Biotechnology, Xi’an Junyuan Biotechnology, Macrocare, Qingdao, Trongen Biotech, and Jinan Chenghui-Shuangda Chemical.Winning StrategyA successful approach for the ascorbyl glucoside market is to collaborate with well-known businesses in the cosmetics sector to capitalize on the rising demand for natural and organic skincare products. Businesses can also concentrate on differentiating their products by providing ascorbyl glucoside in customized concentrations and formulations to meet the needs of a wide range of customers. Maintaining a competitive edge will also depend on funding research and development to improve the product's stability and bioavailabilityInvesting in eco-friendly production, developing multifunctional formulations, and collaborating with cleaning and personal care companies is the way forward. Through regionalized marketing, market players should look to expand into the Asia Pacific and increase their footprint.Ascorbyl Glucoside Industry News:L'Oreal Paris launched their Revitalift Derm Intensives Vitamin C Serum in December 2021, which contains 10% ascorbic acid. Ascorbyl glucoside, a vitamin C derivative, is less irritating and more stable than ascorbic acid alone. It is intended to lighten the skin tone.SkinCeuticals introduced Silymarin CF, a vitamin C serum, in May 2023. It contains 15% L-ascorbic acid (pure vitamin C), 0.5% ascorbyl glucoside, and 0.5% ferulic acid to improve stability and antioxidant protection.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ascorbyl glucoside market, presenting historical market data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period of 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights based on form (liquid, powder), application (personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, others (animal feed, agrochemicals, etc.)), and distribution channel (direct sales, indirect sales), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA)Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:Increasing at a CAGR of 5.1%, the global personal care active ingredient market size is estimated to increase from a valuation of US$ 2.09 billion in 2024 to US$ 3.44 billion by 2034.The global personal care and cosmetics preservatives market is estimated to be valued at around US$ 408.6 million in 2023 owing to increased demand for personal care products post-pandemic in the wake of hygiene maintenance.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

