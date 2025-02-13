Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives Honoured at Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2025

Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives Surfing at Pasta Point Snorkeling at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Water sports at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives Yoga at the resorts

MALDIVES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives has been recognised at the Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2025, reflecting its dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences. Now in its 13th year, the awards are based on over 360 million verified guest reviews, highlighting genuine traveller feedback. As a homegrown brand from Sri Lanka, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts continues to elevate hospitality in the Maldives with its collection of island retreats. Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives received a 9.3 rating, standing out as a sought-after destination for couples seeking tranquillity. Located in the Meemu Atoll, the resort offers an exclusive 18+ Platinum Island, designed for adults seeking seclusion. Its Platinum Beach Bungalows provide undisturbed relaxation, while the resort’s overwater bungalows, featuring glass floors and private terraces with hammocks, create an intimate retreat ideal for honeymooners.Also earning a 9.3 rating, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is celebrated for its distinctive architecture, designed in the shape of a manta ray. Situated in Vaavu Atoll, the Maldives' least commercialised atoll, the resort offers pristine beaches and uncrowded dive sites. Among the region’s key attractions is a renowned shipwreck, home to diverse marine life, making it a popular diving spot. The resort strikes a balance between thrilling water sports and laid-back island living, appealing to travellers seeking both adventure and relaxation.Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, rated 9.0, remains a top choice for surfers and ocean enthusiasts. Located just 20 minutes from Malé by speedboat, the resort is home to Pasta Point, a world-famous surf break offering consistent waves year-round. With a lively atmosphere, diverse recreational options, and family-friendly facilities, including a dedicated children's play area, the resort caters to a wide range of travellers, from couples to families and groups of friends.With a rating of 8.9, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a diver’s paradise, renowned for its legendary house reef in North Ari Atoll. The reef’s thriving marine biodiversity attracts divers year-round, offering encounters with reef sharks, vibrant coral formations, and abundant marine life. The resort’s rustic charm and strong commitment to marine conservation provide guests with an immersive experience, combining relaxation with an opportunity to explore the Maldives’ underwater beauty.To enhance the guest experience, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives is launching a special summer offer. Travellers booking a minimum four-night stay between 1 May 2025 and 31 October 2026 will receive complimentary speedboat transfers. Additionally, guests can join GHA Discovery, a global loyalty programme offering exclusive benefits, member-only rates, and Discovery Dollars (D$) to earn and redeem across stays.Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts continues to blend Sri Lankan hospitality with the natural beauty of the Maldives, inviting travellers to explore these award-winning island escapes.

