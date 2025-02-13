ANTHROPY UNVEILS THIS YEAR'S NATIONAL GATHERING AGENDA AT THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Anthropy LSEG Market Opening Ceremony Balcony 120225 Anthropy LSEG Market Opening Ceremony Balcony close up 120225 LSE Anthropy group shot 120225

The Convenor of Cross-Sector UK Leaders Launches its 2025 Agenda with a Special Market Open Ceremony

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Stock Exchange today welcomed Anthropy , an organisation which unites cross-sector leadership to shape a brighter future for the UK, to open London’s markets for trading.During the Market Open ceremony, Anthropy, celebrated the launch of the UK’s largest shared agenda, which will form the foundation of discussion at the upcoming national gathering: Anthropy25, 26-28 March 2025. The full Anthropy25 Agenda is now available on the Anthropy website.LSEG has joined leading businesses around the UK as an Anthropy Member and will be participating in the national gathering in March, further cementing its commitment to collaborative leadership and innovation.At the heart of Anthropy’s philosophy is the conviction that the future is a shared responsibility. Convening a cross-sector network of leaders, welcoming business and non-profit alike, Anthropy facilitates changing practices, building new partnerships and influencing policy makers in the name of envisioning a brighter Britain in 30 years’ time, and addressing how to make this vision a reality. At its core is the 3-day national gathering which takes over the entire of the Eden Project in Cornwall, to embark on 200+ sessions, led by 600+ speakers As UK leaders return from discussing the global agenda at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Market Open ceremony presented the ideal moment to launch the UK national agenda. The UK’s largest shared agenda is constructed by hundreds of senior leaders and organisations, and is structured around four pivotal questions:- What is the quality of life we want in Britain for the next thirty years?- What qualities of place and planet do we need to achieve that quality of life?- What qualities do we wish to see in a good economy and in the best of businesses and public sector organisations?- What qualities do we want to express to the world, to help solve shared issues?Curated around the Anthropy 14 key themes , the agenda provides a structured platform for future-focussed discussions, ensuring a holistic approach to shaping a prosperous, sustainable and equitable Britain.Featuring Anthropy’s Founder & Chairman, John O’Brien MBE, LSE plc CEO Dame Julia Hoggett DBE, and business leaders such as former TV ‘Dragon’ Piers Linney, Ofcom CEO Dame Melanie Dawes, Paul Edwards, Managing Director Lombard and Specialist Business at NatWest, Sarah Howard MBE, Chair at British Chambers of Commerce, Political Economist Will Hutton and Chair at RSA Sir Loyd Grossman CBE, the Market Open ceremony provides a glimpse of the calibre of leadership that will be attending Anthropy25.At the event, Anthropy Founder and Chairman, John O’Brien MBE, formerly EMEA managing partner of Omnicom’s ONE HUNDRED consortium states “While the London Stock Exchange deals in shares and bonds, convening people and capital… We at Anthropy deal in something just as valuable… We trade in ideas. We invest in optimism. That is why today marks the launch of the Anthropy25 national Agenda…and I can’t think of a better place to introduce this vision than here, among those who understand what it means to create value. Real value is built in many ways, through financial capital, and also through social capital, cultural capital, natural capital, through the strength of our institutions and the ambition of our people.”As London Stock Exchange plc CEO Dame Julia Hoggett DBE, welcomed John O'Brien MBE to open the market, she stated, “We are delighted to welcome Anthropy to the London Stock Exchange to celebrate the launch of their Anthropy25 Agenda. Working in partnership to shape the future of Britain is a cause that we are fully committed to, ensuring that companies and sovereigns can access the capital they need to finance innovation, growth, jobs, infrastructure and the low-carbon transition. On behalf of LSEG, we are proud to be a part of this journey with Anthropy.”Anthropy is dedicated to inspiring a better Britain - one which is more positive, sustainable, equitable and successful.Businesses and individuals looking to attend the gathering or interested in memberships, please visit https://anthropy.uk/national-gathering/ for more information.

