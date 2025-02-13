Experience Avalue's Comprehensive AI Innovations and Commitment to Sustainability at Embedded World 2025

Visit Avalue at Hall 3, 3-450

NEW TAIPEI CITY,, TAIWAN, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TAIEX: 3479-TW), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, will participate in Embedded World 2025, held in Nuremberg, Germany, from March 11 to 13, 2025. At booth 3-450, Avalue will showcase its latest embedded solutions in artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing , and human-machine interface (HMI), underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainable development in smart cities, smart manufacturing, and intelligent healthcare. AI Empowerment and High-Performance Computing Driving InnovationWith the rapid advancement of AI technology, Avalue will present high-performance computing platforms equipped with the latest processing technologies, such as NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, Rockchip, and IntelXeonScalable processors, and ARM architecture. Combined with advanced AI algorithms, these platforms provide high-speed, accurate, real-time image recognition capabilities to support various AI applications.To address the significant thermal challenges posed by AI computing, Avalue has announced a liquid-cooled server that can dissipate up to 800W. This not only significantly enhances energy efficiency but also ensures system stability and long-term reliability under high-load operations. In addition, several high-performance embedded motherboards and modules will be introduced, offering a high level of customization to meet specific industry needs and helping customers accelerate product development and implementation. Intelligent HMI , Enhancing User ExperienceAvalue will also showcase a variety of touch panel PCs and industrial tablet PCs equipped with the latest processors. Several products are designed with a slim bezel that expands the viewing area and offers a sleek appearance, making them easier to integrate into various spaces. Combined with an intuitive user interface and rich applications, they provide users with a smooth interactive experience. Through innovative HMI solutions, they will help enterprises simplify workflows and improve productivity.Sustainable Development, Creating a Green FutureAdhering to the concept of green technology, Avalue is committed to developing low-power, high-efficiency embedded products to fulfill corporate social responsibility. This exhibition will focus on showcasing solutions that meet ESG standards, including embedded systems equipped with high-performance processors and optimized heat dissipation design, as well as displays with energy-saving features that contribute to environmental sustainability.Avalue sincerely invites you to visit our booth and explore the infinite possibilities of a smarter future together!Event Information Date: March 11-13, 2025 Location: Nuremberg Exhibition Centre, Germany Booth: Hall 3, 3-450Learn more about tailored business solutions on Avalue Website, or contact us via our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology (TWSE:3479) is a global leader in industrial computing solutions. We provide reliable and customized products and services based on our strong background in the industrial control industry and successful market entry experience. Avalue Technology specializes in embedded and industrial computing solutions for smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail and IoT applications. The company has integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its mission, vision, and values, transferring them into the essence of its business strategy. The company leverages intelligence and sustainability to create a blueprint for the future of digital innovation, driving long-term change in the smart industry ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.