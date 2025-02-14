2025 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Awardee Holloway Painting: Continuing to Redefine Excellence in the Painting Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Holloway Painting is thrilled to announce another exceptional year of growth, achievement, and community impact as they celebrate being recognized among Surrey’s "3 Best Rated" businesses for 2025 by ThreeBestRated®. This distinction reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, service, and innovation in the painting industry.
Biggest Achievement: Riverpointe Project
2024 was a milestone year, highlighted by Holloway Painting’s largest project to date: the Riverpointe Strata Complex. This 260-unit project included comprehensive painting and complete rot repair carpentry services. The smooth execution of this massive endeavor is a testament to the expertise, teamwork, and dedication of the Holloway Painting team. Riverpointe solidified the company’s position as a leader in large-scale strata projects, showcasing their ability to handle complex, multifaceted undertakings with precision and efficiency.
Navigating Economic Challenges
Despite the challenges of inflation and higher interest rates in 2024, which made financing more difficult for homeowners, Holloway Painting maintained sales levels on par with 2023. This stability during a turbulent economic period underscores their resilience and the trust their clients place in their services. As other businesses faced setbacks, Holloway Painting’s consistency ensured continued growth and success.
Key Milestones and Expansion
>> Riverpointe Project: The largest job in Holloway’s history, further cementing their reputation as a trusted partner for strata complexes.
>> Southern Gulf Islands: Holloway Painting continued its success as the largest painting service provider in the Southern Gulf Islands, completing unique and challenging projects, some accessible only by boat.
>> 231 Five-Star Reviews: Holloway Painting’s exceptional service is reflected in their growing number of glowing Google reviews, showcasing their dedication to customer satisfaction.
>> 16 Years in Business: Celebrating 16 years of delivering high-quality painting services with a commitment to excellence and community.
Unforgettable Experiences
The wave of fall strata requests in the estimating department stands out as a testament to Holloway Painting’s reputation and reliability. Handling such high demand with professionalism and efficiency is a reflection of the company’s expertise and ability to adapt to client needs.
Commitment to Core Values
Holloway Painting’s success is rooted in its core values: positivity, quality, service, and community. These principles guide every project, ensuring clients receive unparalleled craftsmanship and reliability. Their mission to spread positivity through exceptional service continues to drive their achievements and community impact.
Looking Ahead
As they move into 2025, Holloway Painting remains focused on growth, innovation, and maintaining the highest standards of quality. “Riverpointe was a milestone, but it’s also a reminder of what we’re capable of achieving,” said Robbie Holloway. “We’re excited for the future and committed to expanding our services while continuing to exceed expectations.”
About Holloway Painting
Founded in 2008 by Robbie Holloway, Holloway Painting has grown into a regional leader in painting services. With key team members like Steve Holloway (Senior Estimator), Aryn Saunders (Office Manager), and Matt Alexander (General Manager), the company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional results for clients across the White Rock, South Surrey area, and beyond. More information available at Hollowaypainting.ca
Robbie Holloway
Biggest Achievement: Riverpointe Project
2024 was a milestone year, highlighted by Holloway Painting’s largest project to date: the Riverpointe Strata Complex. This 260-unit project included comprehensive painting and complete rot repair carpentry services. The smooth execution of this massive endeavor is a testament to the expertise, teamwork, and dedication of the Holloway Painting team. Riverpointe solidified the company’s position as a leader in large-scale strata projects, showcasing their ability to handle complex, multifaceted undertakings with precision and efficiency.
Navigating Economic Challenges
Despite the challenges of inflation and higher interest rates in 2024, which made financing more difficult for homeowners, Holloway Painting maintained sales levels on par with 2023. This stability during a turbulent economic period underscores their resilience and the trust their clients place in their services. As other businesses faced setbacks, Holloway Painting’s consistency ensured continued growth and success.
Key Milestones and Expansion
>> Riverpointe Project: The largest job in Holloway’s history, further cementing their reputation as a trusted partner for strata complexes.
>> Southern Gulf Islands: Holloway Painting continued its success as the largest painting service provider in the Southern Gulf Islands, completing unique and challenging projects, some accessible only by boat.
>> 231 Five-Star Reviews: Holloway Painting’s exceptional service is reflected in their growing number of glowing Google reviews, showcasing their dedication to customer satisfaction.
>> 16 Years in Business: Celebrating 16 years of delivering high-quality painting services with a commitment to excellence and community.
Unforgettable Experiences
The wave of fall strata requests in the estimating department stands out as a testament to Holloway Painting’s reputation and reliability. Handling such high demand with professionalism and efficiency is a reflection of the company’s expertise and ability to adapt to client needs.
Commitment to Core Values
Holloway Painting’s success is rooted in its core values: positivity, quality, service, and community. These principles guide every project, ensuring clients receive unparalleled craftsmanship and reliability. Their mission to spread positivity through exceptional service continues to drive their achievements and community impact.
Looking Ahead
As they move into 2025, Holloway Painting remains focused on growth, innovation, and maintaining the highest standards of quality. “Riverpointe was a milestone, but it’s also a reminder of what we’re capable of achieving,” said Robbie Holloway. “We’re excited for the future and committed to expanding our services while continuing to exceed expectations.”
About Holloway Painting
Founded in 2008 by Robbie Holloway, Holloway Painting has grown into a regional leader in painting services. With key team members like Steve Holloway (Senior Estimator), Aryn Saunders (Office Manager), and Matt Alexander (General Manager), the company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional results for clients across the White Rock, South Surrey area, and beyond. More information available at Hollowaypainting.ca
Robbie Holloway
Holloway Painting
+1 604-385-6973
sales@hollowaypainting.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.