Miss Malaysia 2025 Jesreena Kaur Appointed as ScolioLife® Ambassador for Malaysia Launch
The initiative represents a significant step in ScolioLife®’s regional expansion, offering a clinically proven alternative to scoliosis surgery for patients in Malaysia and neighboring countries.
Two Decades of Non-Surgical Expertise
ScolioLife® was established in Singapore by Dr. Kevin Lau (DC) and has operated for over 20 years, focusing exclusively on non-surgical scoliosis management. The clinic’s approach is based on a combination of advanced diagnostics, personalized therapy, and corrective bracing technology.
The ScolioLife® Method includes:
• Scoliosis-specific exercise programs
• Advanced 3D imaging and assessment
• The proprietary ScolioAlign® hyper-corrective brace
• Posture and lifestyle-based rehabilitation protocols
The company reports an 86% success rate in reducing spinal curvature and improving posture, without surgical intervention. The Kuala Lumpur clinic is the first of its kind in Malaysia to offer this method.
Ambassador Role to Support Public Awareness
As ambassador, Jessrina Kaur will support educational campaigns aimed at raising awareness about early detection, non-surgical intervention, and the long-term benefits of posture correction. Her role aligns with the clinic’s commitment to patient education and proactive spine care.
“It’s an honor to work with ScolioLife® in promoting awareness of scoliosis correction. Good posture and spinal health are important aspects of physical well-being and confidence,” said Kaur.
About ScolioLife®
Founded by chiropractor Dr. Kevin Lau, ScolioLife® offers a non-invasive, comprehensive approach to scoliosis correction. The method combines structural rehabilitation with functional improvement, using technology and therapy to support measurable spine alignment over time. The company operates clinics in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, and also serves international patients via teleconsultation.
“Our expansion into Malaysia reflects the growing demand for effective scoliosis solutions that do not involve surgery,” said Dr. Lau. “We are committed to delivering accessible, result-oriented care that empowers patients to take control of their spinal health.”
Clinic Now Open in Kuala Lumpur
📍 ScolioLife® Malaysia
Unit No.7-6, Level 6, Boulevard Office
Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra
58000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
📱 WhatsApp: +60 12-225 5039
📧 Email: clinic.my@scoliolife.com
🌐 Website: www.scoliolife.com
