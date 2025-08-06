Miss Malaysia 2025 Jesreena Kaur Appointed as ScolioLife® Ambassador for Malaysia Launch

ScolioLife Team with Dr Kevin Lau Dr Kevin Lau with ScolioLife Ambassador Miss Malaysia 2025 Jesreena Kaur Scoliosis Results You Can See Approach Finally Coming to Malaysia

Jesreena Kaur Named ScolioLife® Ambassador for Launch of First Scoliosis Clinic in Malaysia

We are excited to introduce ScolioLife® to Kuala Lumpur, bringing our unique and effective scoliosis treatments to Malaysia for the first time.” — Dr. Kevin Lau, Founder of ScolioLife®

MID VALLEY, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScolioLife, a global provider of non-surgical scoliosis care, has announced the appointment of Jessrina Kaur, Miss Charm Malaysia 2025, as the official ambassador for the brand’s entry into the Malaysian healthcare landscape. The announcement coincides with the opening of the company’s first scoliosis specialist clinic in Kuala Lumpur, aimed at increasing access to non-invasive spinal correction solutions.The initiative represents a significant step in ScolioLife’s regional expansion, offering a clinically proven alternative to scoliosis surgery for patients in Malaysia and neighboring countries.Two Decades of Non-Surgical ExpertiseScolioLifewas established in Singapore by Dr. Kevin Lau (DC) and has operated for over 20 years, focusing exclusively on non-surgical scoliosis management. The clinic’s approach is based on a combination of advanced diagnostics, personalized therapy, and corrective bracing technology.The ScolioLifeMethod includes:• Scoliosis-specific exercise programs• Advanced 3D imaging and assessment• The proprietary ScolioAlign® hyper-corrective brace• Posture and lifestyle-based rehabilitation protocolsThe company reports an 86% success rate in reducing spinal curvature and improving posture, without surgical intervention. The Kuala Lumpur clinic is the first of its kind in Malaysia to offer this method.Ambassador Role to Support Public AwarenessAs ambassador, Jessrina Kaur will support educational campaigns aimed at raising awareness about early detection, non-surgical intervention, and the long-term benefits of posture correction. Her role aligns with the clinic’s commitment to patient education and proactive spine care.“It’s an honor to work with ScolioLifein promoting awareness of scoliosis correction . Good posture and spinal health are important aspects of physical well-being and confidence,” said Kaur.About ScolioLifeFounded by chiropractor Dr. Kevin Lau, ScolioLifeoffers a non-invasive, comprehensive approach to scoliosis correction. The method combines structural rehabilitation with functional improvement, using technology and therapy to support measurable spine alignment over time. The company operates clinics in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, and also serves international patients via teleconsultation.“Our expansion into Malaysia reflects the growing demand for effective scoliosis solutions that do not involve surgery,” said Dr. Lau. “We are committed to delivering accessible, result-oriented care that empowers patients to take control of their spinal health.”Clinic Now Open in Kuala Lumpur📍 ScolioLifeMalaysiaUnit No.7-6, Level 6, Boulevard OfficeMid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra58000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia📱 WhatsApp: +60 12-225 5039📧 Email: clinic.my@scoliolife.com🌐 Website: www.scoliolife.com

ScolioLife: Modern Treatments for a Straighter, Healthier Back in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia

