Marques Ogden Joins the International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Marques Ogden International Order of Fantastic Professionals

I am honored to be a member of IOFP, and look forward to collaborating with other innovative and inspirational leaders to continue the journey of changing lives internationally,” — Marques Ogden

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formerly an NFL football player turned entrepreneur, Marques Ogden is the founder and CEO of Ogden Ventures LLC, a media and entertainment company specializing in keynote speaking, business coaching, and consulting. He is the host of the podcast “Get Authentic with Marques Ogden,” which is globally ranked in the top .5% of most popular podcasts, and he continues to inspire thousands of listeners every month. Also a bestselling author of two books, including The Success Cycle: 3 Keys for Achieving Your Goals in Business and Life, he’s become a worldwide authority in leadership, resilience, and authenticity.Marques’s father instilled perseverance and fairness, values that have guided him throughout his life. Drafted into the NFL in 2003, he played as an offensive lineman for five years with the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Even during the off-season, Ogden dedicated himself to training football players in Europe, focusing on their physical and mental conditioning. The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is proud to announce that Marques Ogden has become a member of this elite group. Being raised by a single father who instilled those values that made him the success he is today is remarkable. Marques has come full circle and brings his phenomenal background to IOFP. A breakthrough specialist, mentor, international keynote speaker, brand ambassador, business coach, and consultant, he has been named International Business Mentor of The Year 2025.“I am honored to be a member of IOFP, and look forward to collaborating with other innovative and inspirational leaders to continue the journey of changing lives internationally,” said Marques Ogden.Marques’ mission is simple but powerful: to inspire leaders to maximize their potential and achieve personal and professional success. His speaking engagements emphasize his core philosophy that “Authenticity Creates Victory” as he shares his journey of overcoming adversity and building a legacy of impact.“We are thrilled to welcome Marques Ogden to the IOFP. His journey from the NFL to a powerhouse entrepreneur and speaker embodies resilience, authenticity, and the kind of leadership that will bring innovation to IOFP. Marques’ dedication to inspiring others aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are excited for the impact he will bring to our esteemed network,” said Dr. Allen Lycka, president and CEO of International Order of Fantastic Professionals.About the IOFP:The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a global network of distinguished professionals committed to excellence, collaboration, and positive impact. Members of IOFP represent diverse industries and bring innovative solutions to today’s most pressing challenges. For more information, visit www.fantasticprofessionals.com For more information on Marques Ogden visit his website.Learn more about IOFP initiatives, and for media inquiries, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.com

Watch and Explore the Benefits and Visionary Foundations of The Global IOFP

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.