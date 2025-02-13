Dwayne Nathan Jack Joins the International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Dwayne Nathan Jack International Order of Fantastic Professionals

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dwayne is the founder and CEO of three impactful social enterprises: 7RoadLight CIC, supporting young people and vulnerable families; RoadLight OCN Centre, providing mentoring, education, and training through Open College Network programs; and Enlightrey Ltd., offering homes for vulnerable children across the UK. As a Buckinghamshire Swan Envoy, Dwayne Nathan Jack is recognized for his leadership and dedication to the community he serves. An author, public figure, and educator in human potential, Dwayne has worked with some of the UK’s most influential institutions, including the Ministry of Justice (MOJ), her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS), the Department for Work and Pensions, (DWP). He has also been featured on Channel 4 Banged Up, ITV Documentary, and BBC News, just to name a few.A distinguished professional, he has earned the prestigious Achiever Humanitarian Award and the Mastermind Leadership Shifter Award (2024-2025), from the International Order of Fantastic professionals. Dwayne Nathan Jack, a visionary mentor, renowned motivational speaker, and transformative leader, is now a member of the esteemed network of professionals dedicated to empowerment, excellence, and impact.Dwayne’s journey is one of extraordinary resilience and transformation. As a single mother, she raised him on a council estate. When his mother was incarcerated, he endured foster care, children’s homes, and by age thirteen was entangled in crime, violence, and addiction. Over the next seventeen years, he found himself in and out of prison, surviving multiple near-fatal stabbings and shootings. Despite these hardships, he turned his life around in a truly remarkable way, becoming a beacon of hope and transformation for others.“Becoming part of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals is a tremendous honor. This organization represents the highest level of excellence, impact, and transformation, and I am truly humbled to stand among such distinguished professionals,” Dwayne said. “I look forward to contributing my experiences and insights to this incredible community and continuing to empower others on their journey to success.”Through his powerful storytelling, strategic mentorship, and hands-on leadership, Dwayne transforms individuals and revolutionizes organizations, fostering meaningful and lasting change.“Dwayne Nathan Jack’s story is one of profound resilience, transformation, and empowerment; his dedication to unlocking human potential and creating meaningful change aligns perfectly with the mission of IOFP. We are honored to welcome him into our esteemed network and eagerly anticipate the inspiration and leadership he will bring to our community,” said Dr. Allen Lycka, president and CEO of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals.For more information about Dwayne Nathan Jack, visit his website here About The IOFP:The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a global network of distinguished professionals committed to excellence, collaboration, and positive impact. Members of IOFP represent diverse industries and bring innovative solutions to today’s most pressing challenges. For more information, visit www.fantasticprofessionals.com For more information on Dwayne Nathan Jack, IOFP initiatives, and media inquiries, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.com

