AML Watcher Is Now A Member of the Hong Kong FinTech Association

AML Watcher is now a member of Fintech Association of Hong Kong

AML Watcher joins the Hong Kong FinTech Association, strengthening AML compliance innovation and expanding its global fintech network in the APAC region.

“This partnership connects us to a rich network of like-minded organizations to shape the future of AML compliance in APAC.” Abeeha Khurshid, Brand Manager @ AML Watcher” — Abeeha Khurshid - Brand Manager @ AML Watcher

USA, HONG KONG, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BIG NEWS! AML Watcher has now become a proud member of the Hong Kong FinTech Association (FTAHK), another milestone in driving innovation and efficiency in AML compliance.

This membership reinforces AML Watcher’s commitment to strengthen financial crime prevention across the globe by establishing a solid AML compliance infrastructure across the international markets.

The FinTech Association of Hong Kong (FTAHK) is led by a volunteer group of board members and committee co-chairs who focus on policy making and advocacy benefitting Hong Kong’s Fintech ecosystem at both national and international levels.

Now, AML Watcher is positioned at the forefront of the APAC region to thrive in the FinTech ecosystem as an official member of HKFA, working alongside industry leaders to combat financial crimes through advanced compliance solutions.

With over 500 members and strong ties to global financial regulators, HKFA fostered a collaboration between FinTech startups, financial institutions, and compliance professionals to create a more secure and transparent financial landscape

Through this membership, AML Wacther aims to foster its existing relationships with key fintech stakeholders and broaden it’s network of top Hong Kong financial institutions and professionals.

AML Watcher is looking forward to actively participating in FTAHK’s initiatives, events, and thought leadership activities, as the joint mission to support FinTech startups, banks, and financial service providers in streamlining their AML compliance through state-of-the-art sanctions screening, PEP screening, and adverse media monitoring solutions.



AML Watcher is dedicated to driving industry-wide change simply through fostering compliance innovation, reducing financial crime risks, and enabling seamless regulatory adherence across borders altogether.

About AML Watcher

AML Watcher is built on a simple yet powerful vision i.e. making AML compliance smarter, faster, and a true business enabler by transforming AML compliance from a regulatory necessity into a strategic advantage. It’s not just another compliance solution but the right tools and strategies we offer to streamline compliance without the complexity.

While traditional solutions stack features on outdated frameworks, AML Watcher redefines industry standards by focusing on efficiency, precision, and adaptability. Our goal is clear, and so must your compliance journey as well!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.