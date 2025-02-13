AML Watcher Is Now A Member of the Singapore Fintech Association

AML Watcher is now a member of Singapore Fintech Association

AML Watcher joins the Singapore FinTech Association to drive AML innovation, expand globally, and simplify compliance for financial institutions.

This partnership reflects our belief that meaningful progress is achieved through collaboration, shared insights, and courage to be on the front end of facing the challenges.” — Abeeha Khurshid - Brand Manager @ AML Watcher

USA, SINGAPORE, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT'S OFFICIAL! AML Watcher is now a proud member of The Singapore FinTech Association (SFA).

This partnership is a testament to the company’s global growth strategy by stepping forward to set the right AML compliance and risk management foundations across the globe.

Previously, AML Watcher exclusively marked presence in “The Singapore Fintech Festival 2024” and highlighted the surge of Regtech, particularly in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), APAC (Asia-Pacific), and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) regions.

AML Watcher is now building meaningful advancements in the fight against financial crimes by becoming an official member of the leading platform of SFA, driving innovation in the FinTech ecosystem as wide as the APAC region.

The joint vision among collaborators serves as a bridge to simplify the process of AML compliance for startups, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies.

AML Watcher is now connected with 860+ Members and 60+ international partners. This milestone also opens doors to new domestic and international business opportunities.

As part of this dynamic network, Watcher’s aims to work closely with like-minded organizations in making AML compliance a competitive advantage rather than a burden.

AML Watcher redefines industry standards by offering smart and effective solutions, including sanctions screening, PEP screening, and many more while learning from the wealth of knowledge and insights shared within the community.

Together with the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA), this partnership intends to enable global reach and simplify AML Compliance with smarter, faster, and more reliable screening tools to combat money laundering and related crimes.

About AML Watcher

Built on the ideology of contributing to making AML compliance a competitive advantage rather than a burden, AML Watcher believes it’s not just about product offering but the right tools and strategies thus, converging us on the core purpose of AML Watcher i.e. making compliance as simple and effective as possible.

While legacy solutions are piling up new features on core inefficiencies, AML Watcher pushes boundaries to redefine industry practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.