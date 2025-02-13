By the Numbers: EGLE’s Environmental Assistance Center contacted by over 27K people in 2024

In 2024, the Environmental Assistance Center (EAC) at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) provided live, one-on-one customer service to 27,622 people, an increase of 4,401 from the previous year.

Of those, 38% were seeking help with programs administered by the Water Resources Division (WRD).

The EAC is a team of four departmental analysts and one manager. Together, they provide specialized support for the Pollution Emergency Alerting System, radon program, SARA Title III – Tier 2 reporting, medical waste reporting and registration, compliance checks, surveys, speaker requests, EPA complaints, FOIA requests, and EGLE calendar updates. In addition, the EAC team is the main point of contact for members of the public, the business community, and local units of government contacting EGLE with environmental questions, concerns, and regulatory needs.