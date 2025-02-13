AGOA: The Democratic Republic of Congo is eligible for the year 2025

Ambassador Lucy meets H.E. Julien Paluku

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The decision of the Trump administration after examining the eligibility of the DRC AGOA which allows eligible Sub-Saharan African countries to export most of their products to the United States of America without customs duties and obligation of reciprocity was delivered this Tuesday, February 11, 2025 to the Minister of Foreign Trade, H.E. Julien Paluku Kahongya on behalf of the Congolese Government by the Ambassador of the United States of America accredited to the DRC, Lucy TamlynThis is good news for Congolese economic operators called upon to export their products to the United States of America without payment of customs fees.In the message, the US welcomes the progress made by the DRC to strengthen the rule of law and economic reforms as well as the recruitment of labor inspectors to protect workers' rights.The Trump Administration also calls for the continuation of human rights protection measures and the fight for good governance in the DRC.On behalf of the Government of the DRC, the Minister of Foreign Trade encourages the Congolese private sector to seize this opportunity offered by the USA for this year 2025. He stressed that the Democratic Republic of Congo has a wide variety of agricultural and mining products which have a strong potential for export to the USA. He therefore called on Congolese companies to seize this opportunity and prepare to meet the requirements of the American market in terms of quality and standards.The Minister of Foreign Trade of the Democratic Republic of Congo, His Excellency Julien Paluku, is convinced that the opening of the American market to Congolese products is an important step towards the economic development of the country. He expressed the wish to see the American Congress and the Trump administration quickly consider the renewal of this program beyond 2025. He concluded, will not hesitate to contribute and support the work underway for this cause. The Democratic Republic of Congo believes in strengthened cooperation between the two countries for mutual and sustainable growth.

