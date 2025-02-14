FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES MUSIC DOCUMENTARY “BONNIE BLUE: JAMES COTTON’S LIFE IN THE BLUES”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the music documentary BONNIE BLUE: JAMES COTTON’S LIFE IN THE BLUES, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting February 14, 2025

James ‘Superharp’ Cotton’s life is inspirational. BONNIE BLUE: JAMES COTTON’S LIFE IN THE BLUES presents the story of a life and time that is still important for music of all kinds.” — Filmmaker Bestor Cram

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, just released the music documentary BONNIE BLUE: JAMES COTTON’S LIFE IN THE BLUES, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting February 14, 2025.

BONNIE BLUE: JAMES COTTON’S LIFE IN THE BLUES is an emotionally evocative feature documentary that portrays the untold story of James Cotton, a legend whose musical influence shaped the Chicago Blues style having been mentored with the originators of the Delta blues tradition. Cotton’s life tracks a swath of America’s history -- from the post-depression cotton fields of the Mississippi Delta to tough Chicagoland’s era of brilliant artistic reinvention to today’s live music scene in Austin, Texas. In between are tours with Janis Joplin and Paul Butterfield and sessions with the Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin, Santana, Steve Miller, B.B. King and many more. This new film capture’s America’s soul as the blues becomes interpreted in jazz, big band, rock and roll, punk, hip-hop and rap. Cotton brought the delta blues into the rock ‘n roll mainstream, performing on the international stage until his death at age 81. Through unseen photographs, original interviews and extraordinary performances, BONNIE BLUE: JAMES COTTON’S LIFE IN THE BLUES is a unique portrait of an era and its impact on the world today.

Directed by Bestor Cram, BONNIE BLUE: JAMES COTTON’S LIFE IN THE BLUES was written by Mike Majoros and produced by Judith Laster, James Montgomery, Kristine Haseotes, and Sam Pollard. An extraordinary list of musicians participating in intimate concert performances and original interview settings exclusively for this film include James Cotton, Buddy Guy, Bobby Rush, Steve Miller, Jimmie Vaughan, Keb’ Mo’, James Montgomery, and many others.

“Our deep reach into the unique life of James ‘Superharp’ Cotton reveals a struggle endured by many African Americans during the second half of the 20th century,” said filmmaker Bestor Cram. “Cotton’s life in music is inspirational at the highest note. BONNIE BLUE: JAMES COTTON’S LIFE IN THE BLUES presents the story of a life and time that is still important for music of all kinds.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire BONNIE BLUE: JAMES COTTON’S LIFE IN THE BLUES directly with the filmmaking team, including Judith Laster, James Montgomery and Bestor Cram.

BONNIE BLUE: JAMES COTTON’S LIFE IN THE BLUES website: www.jamescottonfilm.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

