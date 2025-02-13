Q&A: Transforming ADB’s Gender Mainstreaming Approaches

Since 1 January 2025, ADB started to apply an updated approach to its corporate gender targets and project gender categorization system. This is part of the bank’s recently approved Corporate Results Framework (CRF) 2025-2030. Given that ADB has significantly surpassed Strategy 2030’s gender mainstreaming targets, the bank is raising its ambition to further accelerate progress and promote more transformative approaches to gender equality. This is aligned with ADB’s thematic evaluation on gender which highlighted the need to revise its gender mainstreaming categorization system and its application. Samantha Hung, Director, Gender Equality Division, ADB

Why is ADB updating its gender mainstreaming approaches?

ADB significantly surpassed the corporate gender mainstreaming targets set in 2019 under Strategy 2030. These changes are intended to further strengthen ADB’s efforts to proactively design projects that advance progress in gender equality and women’s empowerment. It also aims to promote gender transformative approaches in line with Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG 5).

In addition, ADB is enhancing its efforts to address evolving and emerging gender challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic, along with the resulting socioeconomic instability and polycrises, has intensified gender inequalities. Women have faced disproportionate job losses, increased rates of gender-based violence, and a greater burden of unpaid care work within households.





What are the key changes in ADB’s corporate gender targets and project gender categorization system?

In ADB’s new corporate results framework, key gender updates include the following:

Updated definition of a gender performance indicator that contributes towards a project gender mainstreaming category. Under the previous project gender mainstreaming categorization system, a gender performance indicator includes a wide range of direct and indirect gender equality measures. Starting in 2025, ADB is streamlining its definition of a gender performance indicator considering only those that directly contribute to closing gender gaps and inequalities and/or support women’s empowerment. This goes beyond indicators that focus on participation and inclusion (e.g. participation of women and girls in training workshops) and universal infrastructure designs (e.g. street lighting, sidewalks). The indicator should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART), with explicitly stated quantitative baselines and targets.

Renaming of gender mainstreaming categories. Depending on the gender performance indicators included in the project design and monitoring framework, ADB assigns its projects into one of four categories, namely Gender Equity Theme (GEN), Effective Gender Mainstreaming (EGM), Some Gender Elements (SGE), and No Gender Elements (NGE). Starting in 2025, ADB is renaming GEN to Gender Equality Objective. This transition from "gender equity" to "gender equality" shifts the emphasis from the process of reducing gender disparities to ADB's primary objective of achieving equal outcomes for all. NGE is also now renamed to Indirect Gender Benefits (IGB). While there are no gender performance indicators in an IGB project, this shift reflects how all ADB projects and programs address gender equality concerns, albeit indirectly or as part of safeguarding measures. There are no changes to the EGM and SGE categories.

New corporate target of 60% of committed operations classified as GEN or EGM. Considering the updated definition of gender performance indicator, ADB aims for 60% of its operations to be classified as GEN or EGM by 2030. This target aims to be both ambitious and realistic as ADB adjusts to the revised criteria. The target is also 5 percentage points higher than the original forecasted target of 55% originally set in 2019 under the previous CRF.





What is the importance of these updates to ADB projects and partners?

This approach raises ADB’s ambitions for gender equality in its public and private sector operations, guiding the bank to focus on more meaningful and transformative project designs. While addressing gendered challenges in developing member countries, this initiative also enhances the bank’s capacity to deliver impactful results, contribute to the achievement of SDG 5 in the region, and support partners to deliver greater gender outcomes.