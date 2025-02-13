CBP Officers Seize over $1.3 Million in Cocaine at Hidalgo and Anzalduas International Bridges
MISSION, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Anzalduas and Hidalgo International Bridges intercepted $1,328,000 in cocaine in two separate incidents.
“Our CBP officers intercepted back-to-back narcotics just one day apart, illustrating the relentless work being done at our international crossings,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.
On February 7, CBP officers assigned to the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a black GMC SUV making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in officers extracting a total of 14 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 25.48 pounds (11.56 kg) concealed within the vehicle.
The driver, narcotics and vehicle were turned over to Hidalgo Police Department who initiated a criminal investigation.
The next day, February 8, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a silver Dodge SUV making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in officers extracting a total of 29 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 74.03 pounds (33.58 kg) concealed within the vehicle.
CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation.
