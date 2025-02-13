CBP officers find 47 pounds of cocaine concealed in hair conditioner jars

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 47.4 pounds (21.5 kilograms) of cocaine found concealed inside 51 hair conditioner jars from a shipment destined for Thailand. The estimated value of the seized contraband is $361,200.

“Our CBP Officers continue their vigilance at the Express Consignment Cargo Facilities and effectively employ their experience combined with available technology to detect and deter smuggling activities exploiting the supply chain”, said Carlos Nieves, Port Director for the Mayaguez-Aguadilla Port of Entry.

On Jan. 28, during package inspection operations at the FedEx cargo facilities at the Rafael Hernandez Airport CBP officers selected a package for further inspection. A non-intrusive x-ray machine revealed anomalies on a package with 59 jars of hair conditioner. The shipment originated in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and was destined to Thailand.

Physical inspection revealed that 51 of the jars were filled with a white powder in a vacuum sealed pouch. The powder was tested resulting positive for the properties of cocaine.

