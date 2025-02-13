Tucson Sector Seizes Almost $127,000 Worth of Meth

TUCSON, Ariz. – Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents seized a combined total of 139 pounds of methamphetamine, with a street value of about $127,000, in Arizona’s western desert in separate incidents recently.

Casa Grande agents seize 106 pounds of meth.

On February 10, agents from the Casa Grande Station motorcycle unit responded to the area where a mobile surveillance

operator had spotted suspected drug smugglers traveling through the desert near the Sierra Blanca Mountains. During a search of the area, agents discovered three abandoned backpacks containing nearly 106 pounds of meth, though no individuals were found in the area.

Two days earlier, responding to an alert from an integrated fixed tower operator, Ajo Station agents assigned to off-road specialty units responded to a report of a suspected border crosser just over a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border. During a search of the area, agents quickly located and arrested a male illegal alien; agents also discovered a large backpack nearby containing roughly 34 pounds of meth.

Ajo agents seize 34 pounds of meth.

The subject is in custody pending drug smuggling charges.

Tucson Sector remains vigilant and steadfast in its mission to ensure addictive, deadly drugs stay out of our nation’s neighborhoods.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes the assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.

