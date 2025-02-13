Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come: AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Psoriatic arthritis is a form of arthritis disorder developed in individuals affected by psoriasis. It leads to joint stiffness, pain, and swelling. Most individuals initially develop psoriasis and are later diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis. According to a study published by Celgene Corporation, in 2018, approximately 30% of patients with psoriasis disorder develop inflammatory situation involving joints, known as psoriatic arthritis. Several prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are available for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis. Some treat symptoms of both psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis, while others help with joint issues. Medications for psoriatic arthritis treatment include NSAIDs, DMARDs, biologics, and others.According to the report, the global psoriatic arthritis treatment industry was pegged at $7.86 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $13.74 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026.Rise in prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease, increase in number of pipeline drugs, and surge in government expenditure on healthcare have boosted the growth of the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market. However, poor demand in under-developed countries hamper the market. On the contrary, growth potential in the emerging market is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6316 The growth of the psoriatic arthritis treatment market is attributed to rise in prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease across the globe. Furthermore, surge in demand for novel treatments coupled with increase in number of pipeline drugs for psoriatic arthritis treatment is the major factors that contributes toward the growth of the global market.Biologics segment dominated the marketBy drug type, the biologics segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in patient awareness toward the availability of DMARDs drugs for psoriatic arthritis treatment, rise in prevalence of psoriatic arthritis, presence of biologics & biosimilars, and increase in healthcare expenditure in developed regions. The report includes an in-depth analysis other segments such as NSAIDs, DMARDs, and other.Prescription segment to manifest the fastest growth through 2026The prescription segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for prescription drugs during the treatment of psoriatic arthritis without causing side effects. Moreover, the segment dominated the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market in 2018, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. The report also analyzes the OTC segment.North America held the largest shareThe global psoriatic arthritis treatment market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing for more than half of the market, owing to presence of key players in the region. Moreover, rise in prevalence of psoriatic arthritis disease, surge in demand for psoriatic arthritis treatment drugs, presence of advanced healthcare facilities coupled with trained medical professionals, and surge in number of R&D centers significantly contribute toward the growth of the North America market. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, owing to high population base, surge in awareness about psoriatic arthritis treatment products, and increase in prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease in various countries.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6316 Major market playerAbbVie Inc.Bristol-Myers Squibb CompanyAmgen Inc.Eli Lilly And CompanyCelgene CorporationMerck & Co Inc.Johnson & JohnsonPfizer Inc.Novartis AGUCB S.A.Key Benefits for Stakeholders:The study provides an in-depth analysis along with the current psoriatic arthritis treatment market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.It offers psoriatic arthritis treatment market analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and global psoriatic arthritis treatment market growth.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 