WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " In-App Advertising Market Size Reach USD 952 Billion Growing at 9.2% CAGR by 2034 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global in-app advertising market was valued at $390.5 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach $952 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2034.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 372 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14712 Driving FactorsThe rising concerns about food safety, increasing healthcare costs, the ease of access to different food safety testing techniques, and the growing demand for nutritious & balanced food components are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global food safety monitoring system market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Digitization of food safety in the food sector and the rising regulatory standard and stringent food safety regulations are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the food safety monitoring system market during the forecast period.Market SegmentationThe market is segmented on the basis of type, platform type, application type, and region. By type it is segregated into banner ads, interstitial ads, native ads, rewarded video ads, and others. By platform type, it is fragmented iOS, Android, and others. By application type, it is classified into gaming, social media, e-commerce, media & entertainment, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the in-app advertising market analysis Unity Technologies, Alphabet (Google Inc.), AppLovin Corporation, Amobee Inc.(Nexxen International Ltd.), InMobi, Chartboost, Inc. (LoopMe), Smaato Inc. (Verve), Leadbolt Pty Ltd., Liftoff, Inc., PubMatic, Inc., Mintegral, Digital Turbine, Inc., RevX Affle, Entravision Comunications Corporation, AppsFlyer Ltd., Start.io, triplelift, BYYD Inc., Apple Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc.. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the in-app advertising industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A14712 Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to its large population, rapid smartphone adoption, and high mobile internet usage. Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations have millions of active mobile users, making the region a key target for advertisers. Many users in this region spend a lot of time on mobile apps, which increases opportunities for in-app ads. However, the LAMEA segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the in-app advertising market forecast period, owing to rise in smartphone penetration, expanding internet access, and increase in investment in digital infrastructure. As more people in these areas go online and start using mobile apps, the in-app advertising market demand is quickly increasing.On the basis of application type, the social media segment dominated the global in-app advertising market in 2024 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, as social media apps have massive user bases and high daily usage. People spend a lot of time scrolling through platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, giving advertisers plenty of chances to display targeted ads. These platforms also collect user data, which helps deliver personalized ads that perform better. However, the gaming segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the in-app advertising market forecast period, as mobile games are becoming more popular across all age groups. Many games use in-app ads like rewarded videos or interactive ads that fit naturally into the gaming experience, leading to high engagement and better ad results. This makes the gaming segment a strong area for future growth in in-app advertising.On the basis of type, the banner ads segment dominated the global market in 2024 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. Banner ads are simple, cost-effective, and easy to place within almost any app. They can stay visible on the screen while users interact with the app, helping brands get constant exposure. Their low cost and wide reach make them popular among advertisers, especially for basic awareness campaigns. However, the reward video ads segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as they offer mutual benefits for both users and app developers. Users willingly watch these short videos to receive rewards like in-game items or app features, leading to higher engagement and completion rates. This format is more interactive and less intrusive, which makes it highly effective and attractive to advertisers aiming for better user response.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (372 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/in-app-advertising-market/purchase-options Recent Developments in the in-app advertising Industry:In January 2025, T-Mobile acquired Vistar Media, the leading provider of technology solutions for digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertisements reaching millions of consumers throughout their daily lives. Through the T-Mobile Advertising Solutions business, T-Mobile acquired all of Vistars industry-leading capabilities. This includes its intelligent marketplace and technology solutions for buying, selling and managing media campaigns across a global network of more than 1.1 million digital screens provided by nearly 370 OOH media owners and serving more than 3,000 brand partner advertisers.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.