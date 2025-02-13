Isuzu selects Greenville County to establish its new United States production base

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Isuzu North America Corporation (Isuzu), a supplier of commercial vehicles, today announced it has selected Greenville County to establish the company’s new production base in the United States. The company’s $280 million investment will create more than 700 new jobs.

A subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, Isuzu supplies commercial vehicles for the United States and Canadian markets. Isuzu trucks entered the North American truck market in 1984, and the company sold 44,000 units in the last fiscal year, its highest total ever.

Isuzu has purchased a 1 million-square-foot facility, on over 200 acres of land on Augusta Road in Greenville County, that it is converting into a state-of-the-art assembly plant to expand Isuzu’s vehicle supply capabilities in North America. The new plant will include a variable-model, variable-volume production line that produces both internal combustion engine vehicles and electric vehicles. When completed, the plant will produce the company’s N-Series Gas, N-Series Electric and F-Series Diesel trucks, and will have a production capacity of 50,000 units annually.

Operations are expected to begin in 2027. In the coming months, Isuzu will provide more details about job opportunities, including how interested applicants can apply.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $7 million Closing Fund grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“Isuzu carefully considered numerous factors when deciding where to locate its new production base. We found everything that we wanted and more in the State of South Carolina and Greenville County: a supportive business environment, excellent access to transportation, proximity to the Port of Charleston, an excellent labor pool, a skilled workforce being produced by nearby colleges, and the benefits of joining a large and growing automotive production base. We look forward to starting up our operations and making a positive contribution to the state and the local community.” -Isuzu North America Corporation President Noboru Murakami

“Isuzu’s decision to establish operations and create more than 700 new jobs in Greenville County reinforces South Carolina as a top destination for the automotive industry. We celebrate this significant investment and all that it will mean for our people, and we look forward to witnessing the transformative impact this announcement will have in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Once again, South Carolina’s reputation as an automotive powerhouse is bringing increased opportunities to our borders. Isuzu’s new Greenville County operation will make an incredible impact in the Upstate region and throughout the state. We welcome Isuzu to our business community and look forward to the company launching its legacy here.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“SC Ports is proud to welcome Isuzu to Greenville County. Isuzu’s investment in the Upstate speaks to the success of Inland Port Greer, which offers customers direct connectivity to our productive and capable marine terminals. SC Ports’ recent expansion of Inland Port Greer will further enhance cargo and rail capabilities to support our customers’ needs, and continue to strengthen the supply chain in South Carolina and beyond.” -SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin

“Isuzu’s decision to bring its operations to Greenville County marks an exciting new chapter for our community. This investment will generate quality jobs, strengthen our automotive sector, and showcase the advantages Greenville County offers to businesses looking for a strategic location and a highly capable workforce. We’re honored to welcome Isuzu to our growing network of world-class companies and look forward to a prosperous partnership in the years ahead.” -Greenville County Council Chairman Benton Blount



FIVE FAST FACTS