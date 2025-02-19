Chelsea Madrigal accident victim Logo for Heidari Law Group Attorney Sam Ryan Heidari

This tragic incident highlights the importance of driver vigilance, especially in school zones and crosswalks,” — SamSam Ryan Heidari Founder Heidari Law Group

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heidari Law Group Represents 14-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured in Las Vegas Pedestrian Accident Heidari Law Group announces its representation of 14-year-old Chelsea Madrigal, who sustained life-altering injuries after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street on her way home from school on February 5, 2025. CASE NO: A-25-912830-C The incident occurred near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas.Dash camera footage captured the horrifying moment when Chelsea, who was legally crossing in the crosswalk, was struck by a black pickup truck making a right turn.The impact threw her dozens of feet into the middle of the road, leaving her with severe injuries, including damage to her spinal cord, a broken jaw, and a broken arm. Bystanders immediately rushed to Chelsea’s aid, providing critical assistance until emergency responders arrived.Chelsea was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in recovery. Her mother, Elizabeth Mireles, was unaware of the accident until she noticed her daughter’s location had updated to the hospital on her phone.Despite her pain, Chelsea has shown remarkable resilience, reassuring her mother that she will recover. According to the police crash report, the driver of the truck claimed he believed it was safe to make the turn but was cited for failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian. No drug or alcohol impairment was suspected. “This tragic incident highlights the importance of driver vigilance, especially in school zones and crosswalks,” said Sam Heidari, lead attorney at Heidari Law Group. “Chelsea’s life has been forever changed due to this preventable accident. We are committed to ensuring that she and her family receive the justice and compensation they deserve to help cover her medical expenses, ongoing care, and the emotional trauma they have endured.”Heidari Law Group is conducting a thorough investigation into the accident and urges anyone with additional information or footage of the incident to come forward. Chelsea’s family is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community during this difficult time. As Chelsea continues her recovery, Heidari Law Group will fight tirelessly to hold the responsible parties accountable and ensure that such a tragedy does not happen to another family.###About Heidari Law Group: Heidari Law Group is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of negligence and wrongful conduct. With a commitment to justice and compassion, the firm represents clients in cases involving car accidents, pedestrian accidents, and other serious injuries. Media Contact: Heidari Law Group (702) 722-1500 info@heidarilawgroup.com www.heidarilawgroup.com

