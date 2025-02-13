COSMODA Reveals "Batman and Nighthawk: A Groundbreaking Reveal of Haute Couture uniting Comics and Couture NYFW 2025

Dr. Jessica Konopka in Re’Malhi Haute Couture for COSModa

COSMODA Reveals "Batman and Nighthawk: A Crossover Cosmic Odyssey" A Groundbreaking Reveal of Haute Couture Fashion uniting Comics and Couture at NYFW 2025

This revolutionary project explores themes of hope, transformation, set against the stark contrasts between two worlds—one steeped in darkness and the other illuminated by light.” — Jessica Konopka

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the forefront of innovation and creativity, CosMODA : Cosplay Runway, co-produced by Catherine Schuller and Daniel Hort, made waves during New York Fashion Week with an extraordinary fusion of comics, couture, and storytelling. On Saturday, February 8, at 30 Wall Street, CosMODA in collaboration with Dr. Jessica Konopka unveiled, Batman and Nighthawk: A Crossover Cosmic Odyssey," a groundbreaking new comic concept that brings together legendary characters from Mark Gruenwald’s best-selling novel Squadron Supreme which is the equivalent of Justice League of America. The character of Nighthawk is the counterpart of Batman from Marvel Universe. In this modern spin on the legendary comic narrative, a new character, the female version of Nighthawk emerges on the scene to shift paradigms in an ultimate and unprecedented rendition of haute couture cosplay. This revolutionary project explores themes of hope, transformation, and the triumph of vision over violence, set against the stark contrasts between two worlds—one steeped in darkness and the other illuminated by light.The debut of this original cosplay couture crossover concept was accompanied by a stunning fashion showcase, featuring a NightHawk X Dark Knight couture gown designed by New York-based designer Re’Malhi Haute Couture . The ensemble was commissioned and modeled by Dr. Jessica Konopka, entrepreneur, and talented brand ambassador, redefining superhero-inspired fashion, capturing the spirit of the collaboration between comics and couture.Catherine Schuller-Gruenwald, a trailblazer in the cosplay and fashion industries and the widow of Marvel editor and writer Mark Gruenwald, and author of Captain America and Squadron Supreme, served as the producer of this groundbreaking collaboration. Mark Greunwald’s legacy is honored and continued by the creative vision of his inspiration and legacy advocate Catherine Schuller-Greunwald merging Haute Couture fashion with his legendary masterpiece and best selling graphic novel, Squadron Supreme, featuring Nighthawk.The Story behind the Gown CreationBatman and Nighthawk: A Cosmic Crossover Odyssey" is a compelling comic narrative, authored by Catherine Schuller for this feature showcase that bridges two world. In Gotham City, Batman wrestles with a profound emptiness amidst crime and chaos. His journey takes a transformative turn when he envisions Planet 31916, a utopian world of harmony and resilience. There, he encounters the female version of Nighthawk, also known as Empress Seraphina, who embodies the principles of reinvention, resilience, and regeneration. Together, their story serves as a beacon of hope and a symbolic meeting of darkness and light.This new concept captivated the runway audience at New York Fashion Week. The showcase blended dynamic storytelling with a unique feature fashion presentation of an haute couture masterpiece representing Mark Greunwald’s original creation of superheroes’ crossover, with Contest of the Champions. CosMODA’s presentation not only showcased the synergy between comics and couture but also highlighted the transformative power of art and fashion to inspire new possibilities. The innovative concept of Haute Couture Cosplay, showcased by this collaboration creates a groundbreaking trend in the Fashion industry celebrating the iconic legacy of the greatest love story ever told, when comics married Fashion.About COSMODACOSMODA is a creative powerhouse committed to redefining storytelling by bridging worlds, challenging conventions, and inspiring audiences through groundbreaking narratives. With *"Batman and Nighthawk: A Cosmic Crossover Odyssey,"* COSMODA continues its mission to push the boundaries of comic book storytelling and create meaningful connections between art forms.About Dr. Jessica KonopkaDr. Jessica Konopka is a medical professional, model, entrepreneur, and mother who exemplifies passion and perseverance in all aspects of her life. Crediting her ability to balance her roles to a strong sense of prioritization, she uses fashion as a platform to inspire and empower others. As a brand ambassador for luxury collections including Re’Malhi Haute Couture, and John Ashford Shoes, Jessica embodies elegance and strength; values she champions both on and off the runway.A dedicated advocate for empowerment, Dr. Jessica channels her personal experiences into raising awareness for this important cause. “When you embrace your authenticity, choosing kindness and compassion as your guiding principles, you align yourself with purpose. Empowerment comes from within when your passion drives you

