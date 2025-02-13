Submit Release
Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Use Graphic Walls for Workplace Improvement

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of their Workplace Improvement Initiative series, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are highlighting how their graphic walls, including Mission, Vision, Values (MVV) walls, staff recognition walls, and company history walls, can significantly enhance workplace environments.

Transforming Workplaces with Graphic Walls

Graphic walls play a pivotal role in shaping the culture and environment of a workplace. By visually presenting an organization’s history, milestones, and recognizing staff achievements, these walls not only beautify the space but also strengthen employee engagement and corporate identity.

"Graphic walls are a powerful tool in our visual communication arsenal," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "They provide a constant visual reminder of a company’s core values, celebrate its history, and publicly acknowledge the contributions of its people, all of which are fundamental to nurturing a positive organizational culture."

Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Our designs for MVV walls, staff recognition, and historical timelines are tailored to reflect the unique spirit and goals of each client. These installations serve as a daily source of inspiration for employees, fostering a sense of belonging and motivation."

Cultivating a Cohesive Work Environment

The implementation of graphic walls by HAC & QAH is part of their broader commitment to enhancing the workplace experience for all levels of staff. These elements are crucial for building a cohesive work environment that supports transparency, recognition, and shared values.

About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)

Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.

They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.

Contact Information:
Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC
President
214-773-1298
S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
S.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.com

Mercedes Burton, EDAC
Director of Design
972-730-6622
MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
MercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

