Balentine Strengthens Succession Planning with Three New Principals

Balentine recently named Matt Raines, Mallorie Reynolds and Liz Thomas as Principals

Balentine has bolstered its leadership with new principals in both the Atlanta and Raleigh offices of the boutique wealth management firm.

Matt, Mallorie and Liz represent the next generation of leadership at Balentine, and importantly, each exemplifies our core values: excellence, integrity, mutual respect and entrepreneurial spirit” — Adrian Cronje, CEO of Balentine

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balentine , a leading independent wealth management firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of three to the role of Principal: Matt Raines, Senior Relationship Manager; Mallorie Reynolds, CPA, Director of Accounting and Finance; and Liz Thomas, CFP, Head of Marketing. These appointments reflect Balentine’s commitment to securing the firm’s future by elevating internal talent across the organization.“Matt, Mallorie and Liz represent the next generation of leadership at Balentine, and importantly, each exemplifies our core values: excellence, integrity, mutual respect and entrepreneurial spirit,” said Adrian Cronje, CEO of Balentine. “Their elevation to Principal reflects not only their individual achievements but also Balentine’s investment in the future.”Matt Raines, Senior Relationship Manager, leads a team focused on overseeing all aspects of each client’s financial well-being. Matt emerged as a leader known for his thoughtful guidance in financial planning and investment management. During his tenure, the Raleigh office has nearly tripled in employee headcount, and Matt has played a vital role in mentoring new team members to embrace Balentine’s unique culture and client-first approach. He came to Balentine from CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, where he honed his expertise. Matt serves on the Cameron School of Business Economic and Finance Advisory Council and on the advisory council for Operation Resolute. A proud alumnus of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Matt majored in finance and economics.Mallorie Reynolds, CPA, Director of Accounting and Finance provides critical support to the CFO, and since joining the firm in 2020, she has been instrumental in strengthening Balentine’s financial operations, earning the Partners’ trust in her capacity to lead the firm toward ongoing success. Mallorie’s guidance has been essential to navigating complexities posed by the firm’s rapid growth, which has seen its assets under advisement nearly quadruple since she joined the team. Mallorie has expertly expanded financial and human resources operations, embodying the firm’s core value of “Find A Way” through innovative solutions to evolving challenges. Mallorie came to Balentine from Trimont Real Estate Advisors and is a graduate of Southern Methodist University, where she earned a BBA in Financial Consulting and an MS in Accounting.Liz Thomas, CFP, Head of Marketing leads strategic communications, public relations, and digital initiatives at Balentine. Liz has elevated the firm’s brand by refining its public image through strategic communications, public relations, and an impactful online presence. Her leadership has fostered cross-departmental collaboration, provided strategic counsel across key initiatives, and enhanced the Balentine Foundation’s efforts in coordinating grants and volunteer opportunities for causes that matter to the team. She is a sought-after speaker and mentor, as well as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER. She has completed Yale School of Management’s Digital Marketing Executive Education and Vistage’s leadership program, A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Liz is based in Balentine’s Atlanta office.About BalentineBalentine is a wealth management firm that aims to help entrepreneurs and their families ensure the wealth they’ve created will endure for generations. With wealth management, financial planning, business advisory, and legacy planning services, Balentine creates custom, holistic solutions for wealth creators at every stage of their journey. Today, Balentine offers its wealth of perspective to over 300 clients nationwide, advising on approximately $8 billion of assets.In almost four decades of serving clients, Balentine is consistently recognized as a top financial planning and advisory firm by Forbes, Barron's, The Financial Times, and InvestmentNews. An independent, majority employee-owned firm with offices in Atlanta, Ga., and Raleigh, N.C., Balentine is also a perennial winner of the Pensions & Investments “Best Places to Work in Money Management” Award.In September 2021, Chairman Robert Balentine and CEO Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA released First Generation Wealth: Three Guiding Principles for Long-lasting Wealth and an Enduring Family Legacy, a book to help wealth creators think through what it takes to build a meaningful legacy and best support future generations.Balentine is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Balentine's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

