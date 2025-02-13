Ohio Clamp Manufacturer's Export Sales Take Off

Clampco Products, Inc. is an employee-owned industrial equipment manufacturer based in Wadsworth, Ohio. Clampco manufactures high-quality stainless-steel clamps that are used in a variety of industries, including Transportation, Aerospace, Oil and Gas, Energy, and Motorsports.

Focused on growing their aerospace exports, Clampco has attended several trade shows, including Farnborough Airshow 2022, Paris Air Show 2023, and Farnborough Airshow 2024. Clampco received pre-show and on-show support from U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Northern Ohio during these trade shows.

CS Northern Ohio also worked closely with several local partners to provide support to Clampco, including the Ohio Aerospace Institute, the Ohio Department of Development, and the Small Business Development Center’s (SBDC) Export Assistance Network (EAN) at Cleveland State University. As a result of this collaborative support, Clampco was able to complete sales to foreign buyers from Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, South Korea, and United Kingdom, accounting for over $450K in sales.