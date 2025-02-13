Ohio Clamp Manufacturer's Export Sales Take Off
Clampco Products, Inc. is an employee-owned industrial equipment manufacturer based in Wadsworth, Ohio. Clampco manufactures high-quality stainless-steel clamps that are used in a variety of industries, including Transportation, Aerospace, Oil and Gas, Energy, and Motorsports.
Focused on growing their aerospace exports, Clampco has attended several trade shows, including Farnborough Airshow 2022, Paris Air Show 2023, and Farnborough Airshow 2024. Clampco received pre-show and on-show support from U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Northern Ohio during these trade shows.
CS Northern Ohio also worked closely with several local partners to provide support to Clampco, including the Ohio Aerospace Institute, the Ohio Department of Development, and the Small Business Development Center’s (SBDC) Export Assistance Network (EAN) at Cleveland State University. As a result of this collaborative support, Clampco was able to complete sales to foreign buyers from Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, South Korea, and United Kingdom, accounting for over $450K in sales.
National Sales and Marketing Manager, Derek Sandborn, expressed Clampco’s gratitude for this export assistance by stating, “The expert support and guidance offered by the Teams at U.S. Commercial Service, Ohio Aerospace Institute, and GlobalTarget™ prepared Clampco Products with the necessary strategies, tools and resources to significantly expand our sales to targeted global markets. IMAGE Grant afforded our Ohio company the funds to participate in essential international trade missions and trade shows to showcase our products and services directly to export customers. A special thank you goes out to U.S. Commercial Service Cleveland for their personalized service in helping to open doors to foreign markets and customers.”
