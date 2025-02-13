Canada-European Union Leaders’ Meeting

CANADA, December 2 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, met in Brussels, Belgium, on February 12, 2025. They highlighted the close relationship between Canada and the European Union (EU), which is underpinned by a Strategic Partnership Agreement and a Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). The leaders discussed the importance of working together to promote global economic security and stability. They highlighted the strong trade and investment relationship between Canada and the EU, and agreed on the importance of renewing efforts to advance and diversify trade.

They emphasized the importance of Canada-EU co-operation – including in the context of Canada’s G7 Presidency – to address current opportunities and challenges in a complex, competitive, and unpredictable world.

Together, Canada and the EU will continue supporting an inclusive, rules-based multilateral system anchored in the principles of the United Nations Charter, and uphold the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders as fundamental tenets of international law.

In the run-up to the three-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to resist Russia’s unjustifiable war of aggression. They spoke about developments in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza and Syria. They welcomed last month’s ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas, calling on all parties to implement it, and underscored their commitment to a two-state solution. They also stressed the importance of an inclusive Syrian-led political governance structure.

The leaders discussed global trade, including expected tariffs by the United States. They also discussed other shared priorities and agreed to remain in close touch.