Apartment Realty Group Brokers 6-Unit Hillcrest Multifamily Complex

6 Units - Hillcrest - $2,950,000

The 6-Unit Property at 3750-56 4th Ave in Hillcrest sold for $2,950,000 last month to a local 1031 Exchange Buyer.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Carter, Senior Managing Partner/Broker and Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) represented the seller and buyer in the transaction who each executed a 1031 Exchange. Located at 3750-56 4th Ave San Diego, CA 92103, in one of San Diego's most desirable neighborhoods, this property is within close proximity to transit, shops, cafes and is situated adjacent to Balboa Park, Little Italy and Mission Hills. The property consists of one (1) 2Bedroom / 2Bathroom unit, three (3) 2Bedroom / 1.5Bath Units, and two (2) Studio units which are situated on 6,747sf lot including 6,784sf of rentable building space. Property amenities include in-unit laundry for four of the six units, a common area courtyard, and three (3) single car garages."This asset drew substantial interest due to it's expansive and large units, charming appearance, and fantastic location in the heart of Hillcrest. The seller and buyer were both executing 1031 Exchanges and we ultimately structed the contract in a way to accommodate both parties in achieving their individual goals " said Carter. The final closing price was $2,950,000.

