Homemade chocolate Valentines from the healthy recipe website HealthEcooks.com

The heart-healthy recipe website, healthEcooks.com, released healthy chocolate dessert recipes that combine rich dark chocolate with heart-healthy ingredients.

Homemade dark chocolate Valentines don’t just say ‘I love you,’ Making a Valentine with dark chocolate says, ‘I care for you’” — Adam Fisher Heath eCooks Recipe Editor

WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- People who don’t want to overload their Valentine with an overpriced box of high-calorie milk chocolate this week now have a healthier alternative. The heart-healthy recipe website, healthEcooks.com (Health eCooks), released healthy chocolate dessert recipes that combine rich dark chocolate with heart-healthy ingredients.Inflation is back in the news and retail chocolate prices are soaring this Valentine’s Day. The chefs and dietitians at Health eCooks offer a healthier, more economical alternative. They created easy Valentine’s Day recipes and a cooking video showing how to make homemade Chocolate Almond Strawberries using an economical bag of dark chocolate chips from the grocery store.Today the recipe website features dozens of heart-healthy Valentine’s Day recipes that blend antioxidant-rich dark chocolate with wholesome ingredients that make a yummy treat in about 30 minutes. Health eCooks® , a dietitian-approved recipe website, launched heart-healthy dessert recipes with chocolate covered strawberries, velvety chocolate mousse or a sugar-sparkled chocolate cake.“Homemade dark chocolate Valentines don’t just say ‘I love you’,” said Health eCooks recipe editor Adam Fisher. “Making a Valentine with dark chocolate says, ‘I care for you’.”Why Dark Chocolate is BestMedical research on the nutritional benefits of dark chocolate suggests it’s healthier than milk chocolate. The health benefits come from antioxidants such as flavanols and polyphenols that naturally occur in cocoa. Dark chocolate has a higher cocoa content and more antioxidants than milk chocolate.According to recent studies published in US medical journals, the higher percentage of cocoa in dark chocolate may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure.Milk chocolate and white chocolate do not provide the same benefits as dark chocolate. Sweeteners and milk solids are added to make milk chocolate. Milk interferes with the body's ability to absorb antioxidants.Health experts recommend choosing dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content to reap the most benefits.This Valentine’s Day, give the gift of homemade dark chocolate that melts in the mouth and protects the heart.About Health eCooksHealthEcooks.com is a trusted recipe website that helps people cook and eat healthy foods. Recipes are developed by professional chefs and registered dietitians to comply with established US dietary guidelines. The healthy recipe website features tested recipes with vibrant photos, simple-to-follow instructions, and engaging videos that make it easy to cook America’s favorite foods healthier.Baldwin Publishing, Inc. is an international syndicated publisher for health content and healthy recipes. For nearly 33 years Baldwin has produced trusted, medically certified content for the health care industry.

