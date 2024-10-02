Health eCooks® expands its popular healthy recipe website with new recipes, diet plans, and entertaining cooking videos

Heart Healthy Chicken Parm, a Mediterranean Diet Recipe at healthEcooks.com Crispy, Crunchy Bang Bang Shrimp for Heart Healthy diets at healthEcooks.com Gluten Free Waffles, a low calorie recipe from healthEcooks.com

Healthy recipe website Health eCooks relaunches its popular consumer site with more recipes and how-to-cook videos that help people eat better.

Our goal for the Health eCooks website is to make it easy for people to eat the food they love and follow the diet their doctor recommends” — Toni Donina, publisher of Health eCooks and CEO of Baldwin Publishing

WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A trusted recipe website for people who want to cook and eat healthier, Health eCooks® is rolling out an enhanced version of its free recipe website this week. The updated site offers more healthy recipes, meal ideas for nine healthy diets, and an extensive library of how-to-cook videos and healthy eating tips. The redesigned website features a faster recipe search bar and enhanced visual navigation to more than 1,000 recipes and 600 how-to-cook videos.“Our goal for the Health eCooks website is to make it easy for people to eat the food they love and follow the diet their doctor recommends,” says Toni Donina, publisher of Health eCooks and CEO of Baldwin Publishing, the company that developed the recipes and the website. “The food you eat has a huge impact on your health,” she explains. “Cooking at home is one of the best ways to manage a healthy diet.”Health eCooks chefs and dietitians develop and test popular recipes that make America’s favorite recipes healthier. Traditional home cooks use Health eCooks recipes to make healthier casseroles, side dishes, and stews. The site also has vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free recipes catering to healthy eaters who follow more contemporary diets.“Health eCooks gives people easy, healthier ways to cook the everyday foods we crave,” says Donina. “Our chefs use ingredients that can be found in almost anyone’s pantry. They test and retest each recipe to ensure it is delicious, nutritious, and economical.”Find recipes for every healthy dietRegistered dietitians sign off and put their names to every Health eCooks recipe. These medical professionals calculate the nutritional values and portion size for each healthy recipe and assign it to appropriate dietary libraries on the website.Website visitors can easily scroll through diets to find heart-healthy recipes , diabetes recipes, low-sodium recipes and popular Mediterranean diet recipes. The site also provides a robust recipe collection for gluten-free eating, as well as high-protein, low-calorie, vegan and vegetarian diets.Recipes for trusted health organizationsThe Health eCooks recipe website is the first direct-to-consumer offering from Baldwin Publishing, a health content and recipe publisher supporting hospitals and health plans for more than 30 years. Health eCooks recipes are used by some of the most trusted healthcare brands in the nation on medical websites, in health newsletters, and across social media.About Health eCooksHealth eCooks is a recipe website that helps people cook and eat healthier foods. Recipes are developed by professional chefs and registered dietitians to ensure they meet dietary guidelines set by medical experts for many popular health-focused diets. The site features vibrant photos, common ingredients, simple-to-follow instructions, and engaging videos that make it easy to cook America’s favorite foods with a healthier twist.Baldwin Publishing, Inc. is a leading source of health content and healthy recipes for hospitals and healthcare organizations. For nearly 30 years, Baldwin has been publishing trusted content backed by medical experts that helps keep people healthier. The over 1,000 recipes developed by Baldwin have been shared on hundreds of healthcare websites and they are now available directly to the public on the Health eCooks website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.