Energy America and Enamax-Kenya Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver American Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy America (EA), a leading USA-based solar module manufacturer, and Enamax-Kenya, a prominent renewable energy solutions provider in East Africa, are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing solar energy adoption across Kenya and the African continent. This partnership will harness American technology to deliver high-efficiency, American-engineered solar solutions, supporting Kenya’s clean energy transition and sustainable development goals.Through this collaboration, EA and Enamax-Kenya will work closely with local governments, energy regulators, and key stakeholders to facilitate major solar power project executions. The initiative will prioritize utility-scale solar farms, commercial and industrial installations, and rural electrification programs, addressing Kenya’s growing energy demand with sustainable solutions. Furthermore, the partnership will leverage project financing opportunities through the Export-Import Bank of the United States ( Exim Bank ), ensuring the scalability and long-term sustainability of these initiatives.Energy America will engage Ganymede Utilities to oversee overall project construction, providing EPC services and American Technology-turnkey solutions for government infrastructure projects. Additionally, Centauri, EA’s advanced engineering division, will spearhead project engineering efforts, focusing on the development of major power plants and capital infrastructure projects across the African continent. These initiatives will include feasibility studies, grid integration, energy storage solutions, and innovative engineering designs tailored to Africa’s unique energy landscape.“Energy America is committed to driving Africa’s energy transformation by introducing high-performance, American-made solar modules engineered for resilience and superior efficiency,” said Zoheb Khan, VP-Solar at Energy America. “By partnering with Enamax-Kenya, we aim to empower businesses, communities, and industries with cutting-edge solar solutions that enhance Kenya’s renewable energy infrastructure and foster economic prosperity.”Enamax-Kenya’s deep market expertise, regulatory experience, and extensive local presence will play a crucial role in the deployment and execution of these projects. “This collaboration represents a major step forward in Kenya’s clean energy sector,” said Kola Hesborn CEO at Enamax-Kenya. “With Energy America’s advanced technology, Ganymede’s world-class EPC services, Centauri’s cutting-edge engineering solutions, and Exim Bank’s financial backing, we are well-positioned to drive large-scale renewable energy adoption and provide sustainable solutions to both urban and rural communities.”Key objectives of the partnership include:• Deployment of advanced, American Technology-backed solar technology optimized for Africa’s diverse climate conditions.• Strategic collaboration with local governments to streamline permitting, regulatory compliance, and infrastructure development.• Facilitation of project financing through Exim Bank to accelerate renewable energy investments.• Expansion of solar power accessibility, particularly in underserved and off-grid communities, reducing energy poverty.• Integration of innovative energy storage solutions to enhance grid stability and maximize energy output.This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to empowering Africa’s energy sector with cutting-edge, sustainable solar technologies. By delivering large-scale renewable energy solutions, EA and Enamax-Kenya are paving the way for enhanced energy security, economic growth, and environmental sustainability across the region.About Energy AmericaEnergy America is a USA-based solar module manufacturer with a global production capacity of 15GW, specializing in high-efficiency, American technology-backed solar technologies. With a strong commitment to research and innovation, EA delivers industry-leading solar solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale projects worldwide. Its engineering expertise, combined with advanced production capabilities, enables the company to develop robust, high-performance solar modules suited for diverse applications.About Ganymede UtilitiesGanymede Utilities is the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) division of Energy America, specializing in delivering turnkey infrastructure solutions for large-scale energy projects. With expertise in project execution, installation, and grid integration, Ganymede provides end-to-end solutions for renewable energy developments globally.About CentauriCentauri is the advanced engineering and R&D division of Energy America, focusing on cutting-edge innovations in solar technology and infrastructure solutions. With expertise in next-generation solar cells, energy storage, and grid modernization, Centauri drives technological advancements that enhance the efficiency, durability, and scalability of solar projects worldwide.About Enamax-KenyaEnamax-Kenya is a leading renewable energy company dedicated to providing sustainable and affordable energy solutions across Kenya and the African continent. With a strong focus on solar power generation, energy infrastructure development, and grid integration, Enamax-Kenya plays a pivotal role in Africa’s transition to a sustainable, low-carbon future. The company collaborates with government agencies, private enterprises, and development institutions to execute impactful renewable energy projects.

