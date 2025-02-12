I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project hits milestone

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is pleased to announce that the newly constructed, additional travel lanes on eastbound and westbound Interstate 10 mainline in the Broadway Curve area are now open to motorists.

The additional travel lanes on eastbound I-10 mainline are located between I-17 near Phoenix Sky Harbor Harbor Airport to Baseline Road and on westbound I-10 mainline between US 60 and 32nd Street.

One of the major components of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project was to widen I-10 mainline from four to six travel lanes and add an additional high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane, bringing the total number of HOV lanes to two, through the I-10 Broadway Curve area in both directions. These additional HOV lanes are scheduled to open to motorists in March.

Also, in March, crews will finish work on the I-10 and SR 143 interchange, completing construction of the new HOV flyover ramps that will connect I-10 and SR 143.

Last Summer and Fall, the project completed construction of the Collector Distributor (CD) Roads that run along I-10 in both directions through the Broadway Curve area, separating mainline I-10 traffic from the traffic that is entering and exiting the freeway. The CD roads were also a major component of the I-10 Broadway Curve Project.

Completion of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is scheduled for Spring 2025.

Please note: The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to use designated detours when there are closures on state highways. Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project's free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

# # #

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.