Vollrath Introduces Hot, Cold, Frozen Modular Drop-In at NAFEM Show

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vollrath Company will officially introduce its new Hot, Cold, Frozen Modular Drop-In Component at the upcoming NAFEM Show in Atlanta, which takes place February 26-28. This versatile product offers flexibility for foodservice operations by allowing operators to switch between hot, cold, and frozen settings in a single, self-contained unit.The Hot, Cold, Frozen Modular Drop-In maximizes efficiency, flow and space utilization in serving lines. Its key features include:Independent temperature control for each wellDigital touchscreen user interface with USB connectivityTransition time of about one hour between temperature zonesSlide-out condensing unit for easy maintenanceUse of R290 refrigerant for reduced environmental impactThis adaptable unit caters to various needs of foodservice operations throughout the day. It can seamlessly transition from a hot breakfast buffet in the morning to cold storage for lunch salads and fruits, and then switch to frozen mode for desserts in the evening. The ability to have different temperature settings in each well also allows for simultaneous hot, cold and frozen food service during a single meal period.The Hot, Cold, Frozen Modular Drop-In offers significant benefits for operations requiring flexibility in their menu offering. It reduces the need for multiple specialized units and streamlines operations by minimizing equipment footprint and lowering maintenance costs. The intuitive touchscreen interface simplifies staff training and daily use, while USB connectivity provides flexible mounting options for the control panel.This product is suitable for a wide range of foodservice operations, including senior living facilities, corporate and campus dining, hotels, buffets, and various commercial restaurant settings. It can be used not only in front-of-house applications but also in kitchen areas to improve workflow efficiency.Chef Rich Rupp, Corporate Product Training Manager at Vollrath, highlights the product's versatility: "Let's say you offer a hot breakfast buffet in the morning, with the wells heated to hold pans of oatmeal, breakfast sandwiches or sausages. You can then change the settings for lunch to a cold system for salads or fruits, and at night, it can shift to frozen for holding ice cream sandwiches or pre-made sundaes".The Hot, Cold, Frozen Modular Drop-In is available in several configurations, including 1-well, 2-well, 3-well and 4-well options, with both 120V and 120/208-240V models available.Visitors to the NAFEM Show can see this and other innovative products firsthand at the Vollrath booth (#1706).About The Vollrath CompanyFounded in 1874 and based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, The Vollrath Company is a privately held, family-owned and, today, a six- and seventh-generation woman-owned company. Its nine factories spread across the United States, Europe and China manufacture products to exact quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service. The company focuses on quality design, engineering and manufacturing across its business divisions for foodservice and custom and specialty products. For more information, visit vollrathcompany.com.About Vollrath Foodservice Vollrath Foodservice is a global leader in foodservice equipment and supplies that offers an expansive portfolio of award-winning, premium-quality commercial foodservice equipment including serving systems and components, countertop equipment and smallwares. Primarily produced and assembled in the United States, Vollrath’s products are manufactured to exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service and extensive educational resources. For more details, visit vollrathfoodservice.com.

