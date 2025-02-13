Dentira Acquires CureMint, Strengthening Its Leadership in Dental Procurement

Strategic Acquisition Expands Dentira’s Capabilities and Reinforces Its Position as the Leading Procure-to-Pay Platform in the Dental Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentira , the leading intelligent spend management platform for the dental industry, today announced its acquisition of CureMint, a major player in dental procurement. This strategic acquisition reinforces Dentira’s commitment to delivering enhanced solutions, expanding its customer base, and driving innovation within the multi-site healthcare spend management.CureMint has been a pioneer in dental procurement, providing DSOs (Dental Support Organizations) with a seamless procure-to-pay solution that integrates procurement, accounts payable, and financial visibility into one platform. Dentira will integrate CureMint’s expertise, technology, and customer relationships, further strengthening ability to provide best-in-class spend management solutions to tens of thousands of practices across North America and beyond.“We are thrilled to welcome CureMint into the Dentira family. With this acquisition, we are not only expanding our capabilities but also reinforcing our commitment to driving innovation in dental procurement,” said Vik Gupta, CEO of Dentira. “CureMint has built an impressive platform that simplifies procurement for DSOs, and we are excited to integrate its technology into Dentira’s ecosystem. This will allow us to accelerate automation, enhance analytics, and deliver even greater efficiency to our customers.”Brandon McCarty, Founder of CureMint, shared his perspective on the acquisition: “Dentira and CureMint have always shared a similar mission of making procurement in dentistry more efficient and seamless. For years, the two companies have pushed each other to innovate, and now, with CureMint’s technology becoming part of Dentira’s ecosystem, that mission is set to reach new heights. This move will create even greater value for dental organizations, ensuring they have access to the most advanced, efficient, and scalable procurement solutions available.”This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Dentira’s growth, solidifying its position as the go-to procurement and spend management solution for dental organizations. Existing CureMint customers will benefit from a seamless transition to Dentira’s platform, gaining access to enhanced vendor management, AI-driven automation, and comprehensive financial integration.For more information about the acquisition and Dentira’s expanded capabilities, visit www.dentira.com or contact contact@dentira.com.About DentiraDentira Inc. is the leader in intelligent spend management for the dental industry. Based in San Francisco, California, Dentira supports over 13,000 dental clinics and more than 200 of the largest DSOs across the United States, Canada, and Australia. The platform leverages AI and automation to streamline procurement, invoice reconciliation, and payments, helping dental organizations gain full visibility and control over their spending.About CureMintCureMint has been a trusted provider of procure-to-pay solutions for DSOs, integrating procurement and accounts payable into a seamless workflow. As of 2024, CureMint managed over $200 million in annual spend across nearly 2,000 dental offices.For more information about the acquisition or for media inquiries visit www.dentira.com or contact:📧 contact@dentira.com📞 626-840-1764

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.