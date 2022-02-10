Dentira Announces Partnerships with Several Major DSOs and Launches AI-driven AP Automation
Several Major Dental Service Organizations select Dentira’s Platform for its comprehensive product offeringSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentira Inc, a leader in intelligent spend management for the Dental industry, today announced that several major Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) have recently selected Dentira to transform their business by consolidating all procurement vendors on one platform, optimizing ordering experience and providing unified spend insights, thereby ensuring that negotiated savings reach the bottom line.
Dentira continues to execute on its near-term strategy to become the gold standard procurement platform for the Dental Industry by focusing on the needs of Dental Support Organizations as well as independent offices and is proud to announce new partnerships with several leading DSOs including Schulman Group, West Coast Dental, and Riccobene Associates.
“With Dentira, we are now able to seamlessly integrate with our key vendors on a real-time basis, which enabled us to get up-to-date pricing, live inventory and order shipment status.” said Haley Gerald, lead Procurement Analyst at Riccobene Associates.
Dentira also now offers Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered Invoicing Module to further help DSOs to streamline their Account Payable with accurate and timely invoice processing. The module fully automates invoice capturing, matching, cost accounting and integrates with all major accounting systems.
“Dentira’s AI-powered Invoicing module was a catalyst for change in our decision to move to this new purchasing and procurement platform. We are able to achieve a level of efficiency and accuracy with our 3-way matching process which was not possible before Dentira”, said Joseph Alegre, Chief Financial Officer for West Coast Dental. “In addition, we have been able to continuously customize Dentira to meet the needs for our DSO and our model of accountability to spend, which has been priceless”.
Being a member-owned organization, Schulman members have access to the official preferred suppliers for their procurement sources and processes. Dentira’s ability to quickly customize the platform allowed us to provide a comprehensive solution that meets the needs for more than 300 Orthodontic practices.
About Dentira
Dentira is a vertically integrated procurement platform that provides dental clinics visibility and control they need to spend smarter. Based in San Francisco, California, Dentira supports over 9,000 dental clinics and several major DSO’s.
For additional information, please email contact@dentira.com or call 626-840-1764.
About Riccobene Associates
Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry employs over 90+ dentists in a team-oriented environment. Starting from the original location in Selma, NC, Dr. Riccobene has built 50+ high-end practices serving dental needs in communities across the state of North Carolina.
For more information or to request an appointment, please visit the company website, https://www.brushandfloss.com/
About SG Management LLC (Schulman Group)
SG Management, LLC formed in April 2018 as an independent member-owned Dental Support Organization (DSO). Each member is an equal shareholder in the SG Management LLC while remaining an independent owner of their practice. The DSO offers clinical products, programs and services to support the growth of its members.
For more information, visit //https://www.schulmangroup.com/
About West Coast Dental
Privately held for over 30 years, West Coast Dental has continued to serve Southern California with the finest dental and orthodontic care in the state. Started by a group of dedicated dental professionals who saw the need for quality, multi-specialty dental care, West Coast Dental now has 40 state-of-the-art dental care practices across the state of California.
For more information, visit http://www.westcoastdental.com
