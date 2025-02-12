Transcript of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Remarks at the Send-off of Singapore's Seventh Tranche of Humanitarian Aid for Gaza, 12 February 2025

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan: Good morning, everyone. Thank you for being here. We are here because the RSAF MRTT will be transporting our seventh tranche of humanitarian assistance to the civilians in Gaza.

We are very grateful to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation whom we are working with to deliver these essential supplies that consist of medical supplies, food, hygiene and other essentials. We are working with the Jordanians. We hope that in this window, when the truce still holds, that these supplies will be able to reach the civilians who so desperately need it. We would not have been able to deliver recurrent tranches of humanitarian assistance without our very close network and partnership with our friends in the Middle East. I want to emphasise our deep gratitude to the Jordanian government and His Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for facilitating the delivery of these aid supplies.

The next group of people I need to thank are our organisations here in Singapore. The supplies that are on board the aircraft come from the Ministry of Health, Relief SG, Mercy Relief and CHARIS (Caritas Humanitarian Aid & Relief Initiatives, Singapore). They provided collection points, they raised funds, and collected essential materials, and of course, the generosity of Singaporeans. There are very heartwarming stories of ordinary Singaporeans coming forward, delivering what they could, sharing what they could, as an expression of compassion. We will also be working with the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation for further charity drives in the holy month of Ramadan.

All in all, this is a tragedy. There are dire humanitarian needs. Singapore may be far away, but we do what we can to help. This reflects compassion from the diversity across Singapore society. We are grateful that we can, in our own small way, make a difference to the lives and health of our brothers and sisters in Palestine.

On that note again, our deep gratitude to Singapore and Singaporeans. Thank you very much.