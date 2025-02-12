Working Visit of Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to Bahrain, 10 to 12 February 2025

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman made a working visit to Manama, Bahrain from 10 to 12 February 2025.

On 11 February, Minister Maliki called on Bahrain Crown Prince (CP) and Prime Minister His Royal Highness Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Minister Maliki and CP Salman discussed regional and global developments, and how Singapore and Bahrain could work together as like-minded small states and navigate the fast-evolving international environment. Minister Maliki welcomed the good progress on the Bahrain International Commercial Court and Bahrain's interest in expanding its engagement of ASEAN. Singapore enjoys good relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) which Bahrain is a member of, and signed the GCC – Singapore Free Trade Agreement (GSFTA) in 2008. Both sides are exploring an upgrade of the GSFTA.

Minister Maliki also met Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Dr Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani. They reaffirmed the warm ties between Singapore and Bahrain on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of bilateral relations. They discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade and investment as well as capacity building, and exchanged views on regional developments.

Minister Maliki also met Minister of Cabinet Affairs His Excellency Hamad Bin Faisal Al Malki. They had a productive discussion on the critical roles of education and civil service to achieve beneficial outcomes for our societies.

Minister Maliki also met with overseas Singaporeans living in Bahrain and the Eastern Provinces of Saudi Arabia.

On 12 February, Minister Maliki met with Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, and Chairman of Bahrain Center for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat) His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa. They exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in transport policies, and think tanks. Minister Maliki also attended a roundtable discussion with Derasat researchers and analysts.

Minister Maliki also met Minister of Education His Excellency Dr Mohammed Bin Mubarak Juma. They discussed ways to strengthen education cooperation and facilitate more exchanges between our educational institutions.

Minister Maliki will depart Bahrain this afternoon.

