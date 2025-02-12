Mervin Dale Nordeng 1942-2025

Mervin D. Nordeng was born in Watford City, in 1942. He attended North Dakota State University, where he earned a degree in electrical engineering in 1964. He spent four years working for the Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha, Nebraska. In 1969, he decided to pursue a career in law, and attended University of North Dakota Law School. He graduated in 1971, and spent a year as a clerk with the North Dakota Supreme Court. In 1972, he moved to Fargo to be a full-time assistant to State’s Attorney, John O. Garaas. In 1974, he became the first full-time Cass County State’s Attorney. He served until 1979, after deciding to go into private practice. Arrangements are pending.

Find additional information here: https://www.hansonrunsvold.com/obituaries/mervin-nordeng/#!/Obituary

