In Anticipation of Winter Storm, Governor Mills Directs State Offices Closed Tomorrow, February 13, 2025

With snow, sleet, and ice forecast to make for hazardous driving conditions across the entire state, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices closed tomorrow, February 13, 2025.

"I urge Maine people to plan ahead for the winter storm forecast for tomorrow," said Governor Janet Mills. "Please check on elderly neighbors who might need help shoveling snow, and if you need to drive, always give room to first responders and plow truck drivers working to keep Maine people safe."

The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast that all of Maine will experience wintry conditions tomorrow that could cause low visibility and make roads slippery. Northern Maine could receive more than a foot of snow. At this hour, the NWS has placed all of Maine has been placed under a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT), Maine's electric utilities, and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and keep Maine people safe.