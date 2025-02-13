KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe Warning Label Campaign Contest website open for submissions, New Supporters Join Effort

Warning Labels on Social Media Platforms are needed now

Submissions for Warning Labels Design Now Being Accepted at KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe Website at www.keepitdigitallysafe.org

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — The KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe campaign announced today that its website, www.keepitdigitallysafe.org , is now accepting submissions for warning label designs on social media platforms. The campaign, which advocates clearer guidance on the potential harms of social media, invites individuals, designers, and advocates to contribute their ideas for impactful warning labels that could be implemented globally.The coalition also announced the addition of Issue One, Girls Write Now www.girlswritenow.org , and the Scrolling2Death Podcast to its growing network of organizations dedicated to improving online safety for young people. These new members bring expertise in policy reform, youth advocacy, and digital well-being, further strengthening the campaign’s mission to push for accountability and meaningful action from tech companies."Social media platforms have been designed to polarize, profit, and prey on America’s children—exploiting their attention and well-being for financial gain. The KIDS: Keep It Digitally Safe Campaign contest introduces a critical tool, social media warning labels, in the fight for Big Tech accountability. This is an important step in a broader strategy to build a safer, healthier digital world that prioritizes people over profit and strengthens our democracy for the next generation."— Alix Fraser, Issue One’s Vice President of Technology Reform, https://issueone.org/ “One of the reasons children are harmed by social media at increasing rates is because of a lack of awareness. Parents are doing their best with the information that is available to them. Social media companies tell us they’re safe, when in fact, they addict children and prioritize harmful content into their feeds. At a minimum, we need warning labels on social media platforms, to give parents the information we deserve. A warning will allow for informed decisions and increased protection of children online."-Nicki Reisberg, Podcast Host&Digital Safety Advocate, Scrolling 2 Death Podcast, https://www.scrolling2death.com/ The KiDS Campaign invites people from around the world to submit creative warning label concepts addressing online harms. The campaign highlights critical issues such as cyberbullying, sextortion, sex trafficking, the sale of illegal drugs, negative impacts on mental health, and increases in suicidal ideation and suicide.In addition to the three new members supporting the KiDS Campaign, the following organizations are already helping to promote the effort:Young People's Alliance – www.youngpeoplesalliance.org Unite for Safe Social Media – www.uniteforsafesocialmedia.com Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation – www.ohiospf.org American Youth Association – www.aya-us.com Design It For Us – www.designitforus.org Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) – www.save.org Matthew E. Minor Awareness Foundation – www.matthewminorfoundation.org Mothers Against Media Addiction (MAMA) – www.joinmama.org Talk More Tech Less – www.talkmoretechless.com David's Legacy Foundation – www.davidslegacy.org Promise2Live – www.promise2live.org Paving the Way Foundation – www.pavingthewayfoundation.org Submissions can be made at http://www.keepitdigitallysafe.org With the slogan “Every click has a cost. Label the risk,” the contest encourages submissions that creatively convey the risks youth face online. Submissions can take various forms, including artwork, slogans, videos, audio, and other media.Participants can compete individually or in teams of up to five members. Three prizes will be awarded to winning submissions:• 1st Place: $5,000 scholarship• 2nd Place: $3,000 scholarship• 3rd Place: $2,000 scholarshipEntries must be submitted by 8 a.m. CST on Friday, April 18, 2025, at http://www.keepitdigitallysafe.org About KiDS: Keep It Digitally SafeKiDS is a global campaign dedicated to protecting youth from the dangers of social media by advocating for transparent warning labels, policy change, and public awareness initiatives. The coalition includes a growing number of organizations, parents, educators, and advocates working together to hold tech companies accountable and ensure safer digital experiences for children and teens.

