Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,020 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by CSBH, LLC

February 12, 2025

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by CSBH, LLC

For release at 4:00 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the application by CSBH, LLC, of Powhatan, Virginia, to acquire up to 49.9 percent of Industry Bancshares, Inc., of Industry, Texas, and thereby indirectly acquire control of several subsidiary banks.

Those banks include: (1) Citizens State Bank, of Buffalo, Texas; (2) Industry State Bank, of Industry, Texas; (3) Bank of Brenham, National Association, of Brenham, Texas; (4) Fayetteville Bank, of Fayetteville, Texas; (5) The First National Bank of Shiner, of Shiner Texas; and (6) The First National Bank of Bellville, of Bellville, Texas.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by CSBH, LLC

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more