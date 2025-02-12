Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by CSBH, LLC
February 12, 2025
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by CSBH, LLC
For release at 4:00 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the application by CSBH, LLC, of Powhatan, Virginia, to acquire up to 49.9 percent of Industry Bancshares, Inc., of Industry, Texas, and thereby indirectly acquire control of several subsidiary banks.
Those banks include: (1) Citizens State Bank, of Buffalo, Texas; (2) Industry State Bank, of Industry, Texas; (3) Bank of Brenham, National Association, of Brenham, Texas; (4) Fayetteville Bank, of Fayetteville, Texas; (5) The First National Bank of Shiner, of Shiner Texas; and (6) The First National Bank of Bellville, of Bellville, Texas.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.
