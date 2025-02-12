Water and Sanitation on Gauteng water levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s latest weekly report on the state of reservoirs in the country has revealed that water storage levels of reservoirs in Gauteng have slightly reduced and are currently sitting at 90.5% compared to 91.0% observed last week, while the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) also dropped marginally from 83.7% to 83.6% this week.

This is despite the isolated rain that fell in some parts of the province during the weekend, with an anticipation to make a positive impact on the provincial surface water storage levels.

Meanwhile, a critical water supply, the Vaal Dam has maintained a much-needed stability at 61.7% level this week, increasing from last week’s 61.3%. Other major dams that are part of the IVRS remain at full capacity level. The Grootdraai Dam in Mpumalanga which pumps water into the Vaal Dam is operating at 101.6% level reflecting steady capacity like that recorded last week. Moreover, the Sterkfontein Dam in the Free State which also releases water into the Vaal Dam operates unchanged at a 98.3% capacity presently which was also noted in the previous report.

The drop in capacity of the Bloemhof Dam has also been observed. In the latest report, the dam decreased to 73.7% from 76.2% reported in last week’s report.

The shared reservoirs with Lesotho are almost at full water storage capacity. The Mohale Dam is operating at 99.6%, a small decline from the 101.7% reported previously. Katse Dam registered an increase in capacity in this week’s report at 80.9% from last week’s 79.5%.

While the decline in water storage levels is not significant, the Department of Water and Sanitation will continue to monitor dam levels and provide frequent updates. The Department will also continue to encourage water users in the province to reduce water consumption and use it sparingly. Communities are also encouraged to report water leaks to municipalities.

