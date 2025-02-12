Tributes to Thomas Edward Nash

A personal reflection by Barry McCall and tributes to the former NUJ employee remembered for his kindness.

Tom Nash - 06 May 1933– 31 January 2025.

For generations of NUJ members and staff Tom Nash, who has died at the age of 91, will be remembered for his wisdom, integrity and above all, his kindness. A veteran of more than 40 delegate meetings, Tom joined the NUJ at the age of 16 when the union was based in the interesting surroundings of Great Windmill Steet in Soho.

He served as a minutes clerk for many years before becoming chief minutes clerk in the 1970s. That innocuous sounding title doesn’t come near to doing justice to what the role involved. At a time of monthly NEC meetings – which always went on for the full two days – and four standing sub-committees which also met monthly, Tom led a team that produced minutes without the aid of tape back-ups and had aide memoirs in the hands of council members within days of each meeting.

In 1985, newly elected general secretary Harry Conroy recognised Tom’s value to the union and appointed him to the position of assistant to the general secretary. That saw Tom play a central role in some of the most tumultuous events in the union’s history including the Wapping dispute, the introduction of direct input technology across the print media and the derecognition storm that followed hot on its heels, as well as the ultimately failed attempts to form a single media union.

During that period, Tom was a frequent visitor to Dublin and, although he professed to like the city, he wasn’t very fond of tall buildings and found meetings in the union’s office on the 12th floor of Liberty Hall to be less than enjoyable experiences. But he bore them with his usual good humour.

Tom’s final position with the union was head office administrator, a role he carried out with typical professionalism.

For many members, Tom will be best remembered for his ever helpful presence at DMs and NEC and other council meetings. In the days when DMs had more than 300 delegates and almost as many motions, countless first time delegates had reason to be grateful for Tom’s advice and guidance during what could be a quite daunting experience.

Many first time NEC members, including me back in 1989, also benefited from his wise counsel.

Tom’s commitment to serving others continued after his retirement from the union in the late 1990s when he immediately took on the role of pension representative for retired staff members.

He was also a man of great intellect, which he wore lightly, and studied philosophy, literature, and the art of the 18th century at the Open University before going on to graduate with a degree in History (Conflict and Stability in Modern Europe) in 1988, at the same time as working in one of the busiest and most demanding jobs in the union.

Outside of the union, Tom was a keen football supporter having played as a youth on Hackney Marshes. A long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur fan, he bore the many false dawns since the great double winning year of 1961 with characteristic fortitude and celebrated the occasional triumphs in his own understated way.

His other great interest, outside of politics and current affairs, was his allotment in Walthamstow which must have brought him many hours of welcome peace during what were some fraught periods for the union during his time with us.

Tom’s other great quality was loyalty. But not loyalty to any individual. He was unswervingly loyal to the NUJ, its members and his colleagues throughout his long career with the union and afterwards. It was a pleasure and a privilege to have known him.

His life partners were Doreen, mother to his daughter Noreen, and sons Andrew and Simon (the last sadly dying in infancy), Rosie, and his widow Kina, mother to his stepdaughters Krastina and Lydia, who each gave him a step grandchild.

Laura Davison – NUJ general secretary, said:

"The warmth of tributes to Tom Nash speaks volumes about his long-term commitment, loyalty and service to the NUJ. 44 years is an incredible span of time. It's a pleasure to hear people's memories of Tom and especially his kindness when people needed it."

John Fray (former deputy general secretary) and Carol Fray, said:

“Tom was the NUJ oracle during his 44 years of work for the NUJ, he saw many Gen Secs and Organisers come and go. His knowledge and loyalty was outstanding. Nothing passed Tom, he was especially strong as he often had to deal with a lot of misinformation from those not knowing how our union agreements and its structure worked. Tom really did earn his place in our union’s history. RIP Tom”

Michelle Stanistreet, former NUJ general secretary, said:

"It's very sad news to hear of Tom's death - his commitment to the NUJ over so many years of service and hard work was appreciated by colleagues and members alike. My condolences to his family and friends at this sad time."

Ella Woodgate, former NUJ staff member, said:

“Tom was a great mentor and without his support and encouragement, I wouldn't have found the courage to move forward and progress in the world of work. But this didn't end when Tom retired, and he and Rosie were wonderful friends with whom we shared several happy holidays. Tom was truly supportive when serious illness struck my eldest son in 2003 and for a lifelong Tottenham supporter, he committed the sin of going to Highbury to get some goodies, which are still treasured today. Rest in peace, my dear friend.”

Funeral Details:

The details of the funeral are as follows:

Date – Friday, 07 March 2025

Time – 3pm

Venue – Service Hall at Greenacres Living Memorial Park

https://www.greenacresgroup.co.uk/parks/epping-park/

Contact - [email protected] to be kept up to date with details.

The family have asked not to send flowers, but if you would like to, make a donation to the Wildlife Trust for Beds, Cambridgeshire and Northants: https://www.wildlifebcn.org/support-us/donate in honour of the countryside around Barton le Clay in Bedfordshire where Tom and his family spent the war years.

Tom Nash.

