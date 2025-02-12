Expanding Affordable Broadband Access

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a $26 million ConnectALL grant to Oswego County to construct a fiber-to-the-home network that will expand broadband access to about 10,792 homes, businesses and community institutions across 22 towns and villages. The project will construct 345 miles of fiber infrastructure, significantly expanding high-speed internet access throughout rural areas of the county. This grant is part of New York State's Municipal Infrastructure Program, which has now awarded over $240 million in funding for broadband expansion projects. Collectively, these investments support the construction of nearly 2,400 miles of broadband infrastructure, reaching about 98,000 locations across New York State.

“This $26 million investment in Oswego County's broadband infrastructure represents our commitment to building a more connected New York, where every family and business can access affordable, high-speed internet,” Governor Hochul said. “By partnering with local governments to expand broadband coverage, we're creating opportunities for economic growth, improving access to health care and education, and ensuring our rural communities are fully equipped to participate in our digital future.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Expanding reliable broadband connectivity is crucial for New York State's economic growth. Through ConnectALL's transformative work in Oswego County, we will help bridge the digital divide and connect thousands of Central New York residents and businesses to the modern digital economy. Through the ConnectALL initiative, we are building the infrastructure needed to provide all New Yorkers with reliable, affordable internet access.”

Oswego County will own the broadband network and make it available for lease to internet service providers, including Empire Access, on a non-discriminatory and non-exclusive basis. The revenue generated from these leases will support the network's ongoing maintenance and future expansion. This innovative public infrastructure model ensures sustainable, affordable access while promoting competition among service providers.

The project specifically targets rural areas with high poverty rates and geographic isolation, addressing critical needs for affordable and reliable broadband service. The expanded connectivity will enhance residents' access to essential services including:

Telehealth resources

Remote education opportunities

Digital employment platforms

Online business services

Funding for ConnectALL’s Municipal Infrastructure Program has been awarded through the U.S. Department of the Treasury under the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund. Broadband infrastructure in the Municipal Infrastructure Program will be owned by a public entity or publicly controlled. Internet Service Providers will use the new broadband infrastructure to provide New Yorkers with affordable, high quality service options.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said, “For more than a decade, we have been working to identify a funding source that would enable us to reach the areas in our county that, for various reasons, had been ignored by the major corporate Internet Service Providers. The Municipal Infrastructure Program offered by New York’s ConnectAll broadband office fit our needs nicely, allowing us to reach nearly 100 percent of the addresses that had been identified as unserved, as well as many that lacked service sufficient to carry out the needs of an average household. The project, when complete, will support the existing business community, enhance future economic development opportunities, provide a more robust learning environment for children and elevate the quality of life throughout the County. We are very grateful for this affordable opportunity to enhance our communities with these critical infrastructure assets.”

Governor Hochul’s ConnectALL Initiative

Governor Hochul has made expanding broadband access a cornerstone of her administration's efforts to create a more equitable New York. Through the ConnectALL initiative, New York State is investing $1 billion to transform the State's digital infrastructure, enhance competition among providers and ensure that every New Yorker has access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet.

To date, ConnectALL has overseen the successful launch and implementation of several programs to advance broadband access, including: