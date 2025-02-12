Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market Set to Grow Substantially Through 2032, DelveInsight Projects

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market Forecast

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market Report:

• The Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• H3 K27 mutations, most commonly in H3F3A, are common in Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). The exact frequency of these mutations in adults with gliomas in the midline location is unknown

• As per a study by Himes et al. titled, “Treatment Strategies in Diffuse Midline Gliomas With the H3K27M Mutation: The Role of Convection-Enhanced Delivery in Overcoming Anatomic Challenges”, primary pediatric brain tumors are rare entities, with an incidence of around 2,200 cases annually

• As per the World Health Organization (WHO), High-grade glioma (HGG) consists of three types of brain tumor such as Anaplastic Astocytoma (Grade III), Glioblastoma (Grade IV) and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) (Grade IV)

• Key Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Companies: Midatech, Chimerix, SonaALAsense, Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Kazia Therapeutics, and others

• Key Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Therapies: MTX 110, ONC201, SDT-201, BXQ-350, Paxalisib, and others

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Overview

According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG: also known as Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG)) are primary central nervous system (CNS) tumors.

DIPG is highly-aggressive and difficult-to-treat brain tumors found at the base of the brain. They are glial tumors which means they arise from the brain's glial tissue that help support and protect the brain's neurons. These tumors are found in an area of the brainstem called the pons, which controls many of the body's most vital functions such as breathing, blood pressure and heart rate.

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market

The dynamics of the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2019-2032.

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma

• Prevalent Cases of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Therapies and Key Companies

• MTX 110: Midatech

• ONC201: Chimerix

• SDT-201: SonaALAsense

• BXQ-350: Bexion Pharmaceuticals

• Paxalisib: Kazia Therapeutics

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market Drivers

• Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma market has diverse pipeline

• Pipeline therapies are coming with novel mechanism of action

• Certain pipeline therapies have already been awarded with drug designations such as orphan drug designation, Fast Track designation by the FDA and EMA.

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market Barriers

• Use of extensive bioinformatics can help in the robust research and development of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma

• Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma disease progression present an exciting opportunity to improve treatment landscape of this devastating disease

Scope of the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Companies: Midatech, Chimerix, SonaALAsense, Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Kazia Therapeutics, and others

• Key Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Therapies: MTX 110, ONC201, SDT-201, BXQ-350, Paxalisib, and others

• Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Therapeutic Assessment: Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma current marketed and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma emerging therapies

• Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market Dynamics: Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma market drivers and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma

3. SWOT analysis of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma

4. Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Disease Background and Overview

7. Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma

9. Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Unmet Needs

11. Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Emerging Therapies

12. Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market Drivers

16. Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market Barriers

17. Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Appendix

18. Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

